UFC veteran announces surprise retirement at 28 years old
A familiar name in the UFC's women's flyweight division has decided to call it quits.
Following a 2-6 run in the UFC, Romania's Diana Belbita has hung up the gloves. Belbita last appeared on the lacklustre UFC Vegas 105, where she was submitted by up-and-coming Dione Barbosa.
'It was fun' ... Diana Belbita retires from the UFC
Following her loss at UFC Vegas 105, Belbita took to X, where she admitted 'it was fun fighting at the highest level,' before announcing her retirement.
"It was fun fighting at the highest level," Belbita wrote. "I never even dared to dream that I will get there, but I ended up spending my last six years fighting for the best promotion in the world.
"It was a fun journey and I loved it. Now it's time for me to start a new chapter. . . . Thank you UFC, Mick Maynard, and Dana White."
Belbita retires with a professional MMA record of 15-10, and a UFC record of 2-6.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 316 adds rebooked fight after last-minute Mexico cancellation
- Sean O’Malley tells fans not to watch his next fight at UFC 316
- UFC reportedly signs ex-Bellator star for stunning debut against undefeated contender
- UFC just hit a low we haven’t seen in nearly a decade
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.