UFC reportedly signs ex-Bellator star for stunning debut against undefeated contender
One of the most coveted free agents in recent MMA history has reportedly signed with the UFC and will jump straight into the deep end of the featherweight division for his first fight.
This weekend’s UFC 314 will see former two-division Bellator Champion Patricio Pitbull finally step into the Octagon to meet former interim UFC titleholder Yair Rodriguez, and fans have speculated after the PFL folded Bellator MMA that Pitbull might not be the only big name to make the jump to the UFC.
There’s been no update on if the UFC will pursue former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov or possibly bring back Ryan Bader after the latter fighter was released from his Bellator contract, but according to a report from Red Corner MMA featherweight Aaron Pico has signed with the promotion and will make his debut against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.
Pico Gets Huge Test In UFC Debut
Considered by many to be the first real blue chip prospect in MMA history leading up to his pro debut, Pico famously entered the cage with Zach Freeman for his first fight at Bellator NYC in 2017 and was submitted in just 24 seconds.
Pico rebounded from that setback by stopping four-straight opponents with strikes in the first round but had that momentum halted when he was given a sizeable step up in competition against Henry Corrales and Ádám Borics, who both finished the Californian with strikes.
Another impressive six-fight win streak unfortunately ended due to injury in a 2020 bout with Jeremy Kennedy, but Pico returned with wins against longtime Bellator veterans James Gonzalez and Pedro Carvalho before he avenged his previous loss to Corrales with a first-round finish last February.
Evloev Still Searching For UFC Title Shot
The report that Pico will debut in May at the UFC Apex follows a recent update from Evloev, who baffled UFC fans when he revealed he was waiting to fight two-time title challenger Brian Ortega before agreeing on whoever the UFC could find for him on May 17.
Currently the UFC’s #4-ranked featherweight contender, the undefeated Evloev is coming off a victory over former Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling that many fans thought would put the Russian in line for a shot at the division’s title.
Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are set to fight for the vacant featherweight belt at UFC 314 this weekend, and perhaps if Evloev is able to spoil Pico’s promotional debut in May it will set the 31-year-old up for a long-awaited UFC title shot.
It would be no surprise to see Evloev vs. Pico feature as the headliner for the UFC Fight Night event on May 17, and at the moment the card is currently shaping up like this:
• Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico
• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
• Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Luana Punheiro vs. Tecia Pennington
• Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa
• Hyun Sung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez
• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Matheus Camilo vs. Gabe Green
