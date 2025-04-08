Sean O’Malley tells fans not to watch his next fight at UFC 316
Sean O'Malley has a message for naysayers who believe he doesn't deserve a bantamweight title rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.
'Sugar' hasn't fought since his decisive loss to Dvalishvili in their first fight at UFC 306, and fight fans weren't too pleased with the news of their rematch, especially considering Dvalishvili defended his belt in the mean time.
When Dana White announced the news, a potential super fight between Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantoja was snubbed, as were any deserving rematches with fighters like Petr Yan.
O'Malley has a message for those who share this sentiment.
'Don't watch' ... Sean O'Malley rejects UFC doubters
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on April 7, O'Malley discouraged haters from watching his fight.
"Don't watch," O'Malley sneered. "Saturday night, June 7th, f****** watch your reality TV show. Don't watch the fight. . . . I do[understand] . . . But again, they're not interested - don't watch it."
O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili 2 is set for the Prudential Center, Newark, on Saturday, June 6.
UFC 316 full announced card
Seven fights have been announced for UFC 316 so far (subject to change):
- (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley; BW title fight
- (c) Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison; BW title fight
- Mario Bautista vs. Marlon Vera
- Johnny Walker vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
- Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
- Ariane Lipski Da Silva vs. Cong Wang
