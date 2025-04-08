MMA Knockout

Sean O’Malley tells fans not to watch his next fight at UFC 316

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Sean O'Malley has a message for naysayers who believe he doesn't deserve a bantamweight title rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

'Sugar' hasn't fought since his decisive loss to Dvalishvili in their first fight at UFC 306, and fight fans weren't too pleased with the news of their rematch, especially considering Dvalishvili defended his belt in the mean time.

When Dana White announced the news, a potential super fight between Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantoja was snubbed, as were any deserving rematches with fighters like Petr Yan.

O'Malley has a message for those who share this sentiment.

Sean O'Malley
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

'Don't watch' ... Sean O'Malley rejects UFC doubters

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on April 7, O'Malley discouraged haters from watching his fight.

"Don't watch," O'Malley sneered. "Saturday night, June 7th, f****** watch your reality TV show. Don't watch the fight. . . . I do[understand] . . . But again, they're not interested - don't watch it."

O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili 2 is set for the Prudential Center, Newark, on Saturday, June 6.

UFC 316 full announced card

Seven fights have been announced for UFC 316 so far (subject to change):

  • (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley; BW title fight
  • (c) Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison; BW title fight
  • Mario Bautista vs. Marlon Vera
  • Johnny Walker vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
  • Ariane Lipski Da Silva vs. Cong Wang

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News