UFC 316 adds rebooked fight after last-minute Mexico cancellation
The UFC’s return to Newark, NJ on June 7 for UFC 316 will feature a high-profile middleweight fight that fans expected to see last month.
Set to take place at Newark’s Prudential Center, UFC 316 is headlined by a rematch between UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and former titleholder Sean O’Malley.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Julianna Peña kicks off her second title reign against former PFL star Kayla Harrison, and a number of other notable fights have already been confirmed for what should be one of the UFC’s bigger events of the year.
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Rebooked For UFC 316
According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, UFC 316 will feature a rebooked fight between former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and the hard-hitting Joe Pyfer.
The two middleweights were originally scheduled to meet at UFC Mexico last month, but Pyfer fell ill just hours before the card was set to kick off at the Arena CDMX and the promotion was ultimately forced to scrap the fight altogether.
The matchup was arguably the most significant fight scheduled for UFC Mexico outside of the main event between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, and after withdrawing Pyfer went off on his experience in Mexico and vowed he'd never return to the country.
Pyfer & Gastelum Both Looking To Build Momentum
Pyfer began his UFC career with three-straight stoppages before coming up short against Jack Hermansson in a UFC Fight Night main event last year, but the 28-year-old returned to the win column with a “Performance of the Night”-winning knockout against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303.
The matchup with Gastelum presents another chance for Pyfer to add a notable name to his record, but the former title challenger and welterweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter 17 will also be looking to score back-to-back wins after he returned to middleweight and defeated Daniel Rodriguez last June.
With the addition of Gastelum vs. Pyfer, the UFC 316 card on June 7 is currently shaping up like this:
• Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2
• Co-Main Event: Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison
• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
• Mario Bautista vs. Marlon Vera
• Johnny Walker vs. Azamat Murzakanov
• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
• Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
• Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang
