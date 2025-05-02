UFC finisher handed six month suspension for failed drug test
Prolific MMA finisher and 15-fight UFC veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade has been handed a six-month suspension following an anti-doping violation.
15-fight UFC veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade suspended
UFC announced the news in a statement on May 1. His suspension began on February 28, and he will be eligible to compete again on August 28.
UFC's statement read, "Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Douglas Silva de Andrade... has accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.
". . . Silva de Andrade tested positive for the presence of furosemide, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of diuretics and masking agents on the UFC Prohibited List. . . Upon notification of this result... Silva de Andrade was removed from his upcoming scheduled bout immediately after making his contracted weight on February 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV."
Silva was scheduled to fight John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 103 on March 3. He withdrew after being not medially cleared: Now fans know why.
More MMA Knockout News
- Daniel Cormier opens up on regret in final UFC fights
- ONE Championship moves Denver card to June 26 2026, Stamp Fairtex relinquishes title
- PFL 2025: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson free live stream results & highlights
- Knockout artist enters UFC Des Moines after vicious 18-second KO in last fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.