Daniel Cormier opens up on regret in final UFC fights
Daniel Cormier's UFC retirement wasn't a ride into the sunset.
'DC' bowed out on a two-fight losing streak, dropping his title to Stipe Miocic and being outclassed in their trilogy rematch.
With Dustin Poirier's retirement at UFC 318 in the spotlight, Cormier was keen to share his wisdom on MMA retirements.
Daniel Cormier makes revelation about final UFC fights with Stipe Miocic
Speaking with WOLFpak, Cormier used his final fights with Miocic as an example of why to retire while you're ahead.
"Your mind will actually tell you [when to retire]," Cormier remarked. ". . . Not everybody gets what Khabib got. ... Him and Georges St-Pierre got to leave on top, not everybody gets that.
". . . When you don't love to train anymore, you're probably done. When you don't love the competition or look forward to it anymore, you're probably done.
"Honestly, I didn't need to fight that last fight against Stipe. . . . The last two, I didn't need to. . . . for all the young fighters, start to look down the line a little bit. There's nothing wrong with looking at what's next when the career is over."
Had Cormier retired after beating Miocic the first time, he'd have left the sport as a UFC double-champion with one loss to Jon Jones (the other being overturned), which possibly makes him the top-five greatest of all time.
Some fighters don't have the benefit of being championship level, however. 'Lionheart' Anthony Smith retired in a puddle of blood at UFC Kansas City following a slew of losses.
Poirier reflects Cormier's sentiment. 'The Diamond' knows the next generation of fighters is due to take over, and is happy to retire on his own terms.
