PFL 2025: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson free live stream results & highlights
The PFL returns tonight with the first-round matchups for the heavyweight and light heavyweight tournaments at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
The main event will see 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Rob Wilkinson square off with UFC veteran and former Bellator titleholder Phil Davis, who is making his promotional debut with the PFL.
The night’s co-main event features former interim Bellator Heavyweight Champion Valentin Moldavsky, who was forced to withdraw from last year's playoffs due to injury and will now kick off his 2025 tournament against his countryman Sergey Bilostenniy.
Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Tournament Matchups
The night’s main card is rounded out by two more light heavyweight matchups, with 2021 PFL Champion Antônio Carlos Jr. taking on Karl Moore and Karl Albrektsson slated to meet Simeon Powell.
Alexandr Romanov will also make his promotional debut on the prelims against fellow UFC veteran Tim Johnson after Karl Williams steps in to the heavyweight tournament to meet Oleg Popov due to an injury to Linton Vassell.
Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes and Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably round out the light heavyweight and heavyweight tournament matchups for the opening round, and the night’s action will open with a light heavyweight alternate bout between Alex Polizzi and Rafael Xavier.
The action is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
PFL 2025 World Tournament Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
• Co-Main Event: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
• Antônio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore
• Karle Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
PFL 2025 World Tournament Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)
• Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson
• Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams
• Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
• Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably
• Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier
