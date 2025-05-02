ONE Championship moves Denver card to June 26 2026, Stamp Fairtex relinquishes title
Some unfortunate news has caused a significant change to ONE Championship’s 2025 schedule and resulted in a major divisional shakeup.
ONE Championship will return this Friday with ONE Fight Night 31 before also holding ONE Fight Night events in June and July, but many combat sports fans have already been looking ahead to the promotion’s return to Ball Arena in Denver, CO on August 1 for ONE 173.
The highly-anticipated event was set to feature a unification bout for the ONE Atomweight MMA title between Champion Stamp Fairtex and interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga, but ONE Championship has confirmed with MMA Knockout that Stamp has unfortunately withdrawn due to a setback in her recovery from knee surgery.
Stamp Relinquishes Title, Denver Show Pushed To 2026
ONE 173 would have marked Stamp’s return to competition for the first time in nearly two years. Given the significant layoff, the 27-year-old has agreed to relinquish her atomweight MMA title and Zamboanga will subsequently be promoted to undisputed champion.
Due to Stamp vs. Zamboanga falling through and the fact that several other targeted title fights did not come together for the event, ONE Championship will postpone its return to Denver until June 26 in 2026.
“We are saddened to hear of the injury setback to Stamp and wish her nothing but the best in her road to recovery,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement. “After looking at multiple alternate headlining options that unfortunately did not come together, we have made the difficult decision to move our Denver event to June 26. When bringing the world’s largest martial arts organization to the U.S., we strive to deliver the very best product to our passionate American fan base and put on the most entertaining and memorable show possible. The U.S. remains a high-priority market for ONE and our global business, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in the region with monthly ONE Fight Night events in U.S. primetime and future on-ground events.”
ONE Championship made its United States debut with ONE Fight Night 10 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO in 2023, and last year the promotion returned to Colorado for ONE 168: Denver with a card that saw Superlek knock out Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds in the night’s headlining Muay Thai title bout.
