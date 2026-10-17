UFC Edmonton: Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Edmonton today for another UFC Fight Night event and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 of the card’s bouts.

The card’s main event is an important bout for the welterweight division, as Mike Malott looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on Joaquin Buckley.

The co-main event also offers some significant stakes at women’s flyweight, as Erin Blanchfield is set to take on a Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Edmonton Main Card Predictions

Mike Malott vs. Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to believe that Buckley is nearly two years removed from his last win, and he’s in need of a big victory here against a fighter that has had cardio issues in the past and likely won’t be able to get “New Mansa” out of there during the early going.

(Pick: Buckley)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I won’t be at all surprised if Jasudavicius is able to outwork Blanchfield in this matchup, but “Cold Blooded” should be able to dictate where the fight takes place in order to get her hand raised after three rounds.

(Pick: Blanchfield)

Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Perez

Nelson does have the power necessary to make this interesting and potentially score an upset, but it feels far more likely that Perez will be the one to land something fight-ending when these two men start trading strikes.

(Pick: Perez)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Eryk Anders (red gloves) fights Kyle Daukaus (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Even though this looks to be a pretty standard striker vs. grappler matchup on paper, the developments that Daukaus has made in his standup game make him a difficult outing for Barriault wherever this fight goes.

(Pick: Daukaus)

Louis Jourdain vs. Timmy Cuamba

A year removed from his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Jourdain finally gets to make his UFC debut and should be able to get the job done here in a well-matched bantamweight contest.

(Pick: Jourdain)

Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

Mandel Nallo (red gloves) fights Jai Herbert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time in Landwehr’s career where fans would have expected him to handle the early storm from Nallo before securing victory, but “The Train” has looked increasingly fragile on his current three-fight skid.

(Pick: Nallo)

UFC Edmonton Preliminary Card Predictions

Tanner Boser vs. Jhonata Dinize

Jhonata Diniz (red gloves) fights Alvin Hines (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how Boser’s UFC return fight played out earlier this year, it’s difficult to see a path to victory for the Canadian here if he isn’t able to bring Diniz to the mat.

(Pick: Diniz)

Julien LeBlanc vs. Nick Galanti

Galanti earned a UFC contract with a 35-second knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, but the American is best known for his grappling and should hold a decisive advantage over Leblanc on the mat.

(Pick: Galanti)

Javad Mahjoub vs. Joel Faglier

It feels like matchups between heavyweight newcomers are becoming a semi-regular occurrence for the UFC, and I think Faglier’s edge in MMA experience may be the difference maker in this particular bout.

(Pick: Faglier)

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Cerminara returning after more than two and a half years away, a former UFC title challenger is a tough assignment for Stiller's promotional debut.

(Pick: Cerminara)

Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow

Steven Koslow (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

It’s difficult to have any real trust in either of these men given that they’re both coming off extended layoffs, but if Koslow is able to get things to the ground then Anheliger is likely in for a difficult night.

(Pick: Koslow)

Melissa Croden vs. Chelsea Chandler

Melissa Croden (red gloves) fights Daria Zheleznyakova (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler was able to extend her UFC career when she snapped a two-fight skid her last time out, but another loss here against Croden may leave her in danger of being cut from an admittedly thin women’s bantamweight division.

(Pick: Croden)

Su Young You vs. Cody Chovancek

This looks like it could be a deceivingly difficult debut matchup for Chovancek, but I’ll side with “The Best Fisherman in MMA” to get the Canadian fighters off to a strong start in Edmonton.

(Pick: Chovancek)

Be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Edmonton.