UFC Division Reportedly in Dangerous Position as Ex-Champ Gets Pulled From Rankings

A former UFC champion’s removal from rankings eligibility has apparently left one of the promotion’s division in an alarming position.

The UFC’s torrid schedule rolled on last weekend with UFC 332, which saw Natalia Silva take a unanimous decision over Cong Wang in the night’s main event to claim the vacant women’s flyweight title.

The vacant title bout came about after Valentina Shevchenko suffered an injury and elected to relinquish her belt, and there’s still one more women’s title fight on the UFC schedule this year at UFC 334.

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes Scheduled for UFC 334

Originally scheduled to take place at UFC 324 to help kick off the UFC’s 2026 schedule and new deal with Paramount, the highly-anticipated women’s bantamweight title bout between Kayla Harrison and returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes will serve as the co-main event for UFC 334 at Madison

Square Garden.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) talks to Amanda Nunes after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup is easily one of the biggest women’s fights in MMA history, as Nunes is considered by many to be the GOAT of women’s MMA and retired following her title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in 2023.

Amanda Nunes fights against Irene Aldana during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A former star with the PFL, Olympic Gold Medalist Harrison joined the UFC in 2024 and secured back-to-back wins before she submitted Julianna Peña at UFC 316 and claimed the women’s bantamweight title.

Ex-UFC Champion Miesha Tate Removed From Media Rankings Eligibility

Women’s bantamweight was the first female division added to the UFC, but it appears that the weight class is currently in a less-than-ideal position in terms of its active fighters.

Miesha Tate (red gloves) fights Julia Avila (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

John Morgan reported this week that former UFC titleholder Miesha Tate was removed from rankings eligibility following UFC 332, and according to Morgan the women’s bantamweight division now only has 24 active athletes.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tate’s removal from the eligibility pool, Daria Zhelezniakova now holds the final spot in the women’s bantamweight Top 15 media rankings as of the latest update.

What's Next For UFC Women's Bantamweight Division After Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes?

Although she’s yet to make an official retirement announcement, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Tate already previously retired once in 2016 and is now 2-4 since returning to the UFC after she dropped a unanimous decision to Yana Santos in May of last year.

Yana Santos (red gloves) fights Miesha Tate (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two promising women’s bantamweight prospects kicked off Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series last night, but Alivia Bierly was the only winning fighter that failed to earn a UFC contract from Dana White after taking a close decision over the previously-undefeated Summer Onley.

Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Chelsea Chandler (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Women’s bantamweight does have two new potential contenders in Joselyne Edwards and Ailin Perez after Harrison and Nunes meet next month, but the division looks to be in a difficult spot given that more than half of its fighters are already in the Top 15.