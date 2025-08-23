UFC hopeful returns from 3 year hiatus to secure 43-second KO
Kyle Daukaus wasn't given much hope in his UFC return this weekend in Shanghai, but 'The D'Arce Knight' proved his doubters very wrong.
Only 13 percent of pundits on Tapology predicted Daukaus to notch a win on the night's prelims, even less so by knockout. The American grappler was released from the UFC in 2022 on the back of a two-fight losing streak and had to claw his way back into the promotion.
Piecing together four wins on the regional circuit and returning to the UFC three years later, Daukaus had the tall task of denying Michel Pereira's comeback on the Shanghai prelims...
UFC LIVE: Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang results & highlights
Kyle Daukaus knocked out Michel Pereira in 43 seconds at UFC Shanghai
After a rather tentative start, highlighted by Pereira's quick blitzes, Daukaus finally found his groove. As Pereira planned another assault, Daukaus planted his feet, throwing a hard 2-3 combination from the southpaw stance.
Pereira didn't bring his left hand back to his face, and Daukaus' right hook landed clean, almost knocking Pereira out cold. Some quick ground and pound secured the TKO for Daukaus in just 43 seconds.
The result marked Daukaus' second-ever knockout in 16 wins, his last coming in the fight before rejoining the UFC.
What does this mean for Michel Pereira?
With three back-to-back losses, it's not looking hopeful for Pereira.
The dynamic Brazilian might be on the chopping block, especially considering he was the most favored to knock back Daukaus. His last three losses have come in the form of a mauling to Anthony Hernandez, a sloppy decision to Abus Magomedov, and now this.
This doesn't change the fact that Pereira was on a four-fight bonus-winning streak before losing, so perhaps the promotion gives him one more chance.
More MMA News
- Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou leaves MMA fans guessing on return
- UFC fans devastated as beloved champion unretires at 43 for bareknuckle fight
- MMA star breaks silence following viral KO loss in UFC debut
- UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski names next fight opponent
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.