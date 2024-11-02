UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs. Albazi Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds
The UFC returns to Canada with a 13-fight Fight Night installment. The main event features a critical flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.
The card also features several other critical names, including Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield and a whole host of Canadian talent.
The event lost a key heavyweight fight late-Friday night, which saw Derrick Lewis pull out due to a non-weight related concern after not showing up to ceremonial weigh-ins opposite Johanta Dintz.
Below are the updated odds, courtesy of DraftKings:
UFC Edmonton Updated Odds
Brandon Moreno (-180) vs. Amir Albazi (+150)
• Erin Blanchfield (-142) vs. Rose Namajunas (+120)
***Derrick Lewis (+140) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-116) — fight scrapped due to a non-weight medical issue for Lewis
• Caio Machado (-166) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+140)
• Marc-Andre Barriault (-245) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+200)
• Mike Malott (-340) vs. Trevin Giles (+270)
• Aiemann Zahabi (-198) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+164)
• Ariane Da Silva (+190) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (-230)
• Charles Jourdain (-130) vs. Victor Henry (+110)
• Jack Shore (+235) vs. Youssef Zalal (-290)
• Alexandr Romanov (-142) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+120)
• Serhiy Sidey (-125) vs. Garret Armfield (+105)
• Chad Anheliger (+270) vs. Cody Gibson (-340)
• Jamey-Lyn Horth (-225) vs. Ivana Petrovic (+185)*** fight has concluded with a Lyn Horth split decision
The card is already underway, with the prelims in its early stages, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. It can be streamed in its entirety on ESPN+