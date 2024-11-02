MMA Knockout

UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs. Albazi Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds

Get the lowdown on tonight's UFC card from Edmonton.

Zain Bando

UFC

The UFC returns to Canada with a 13-fight Fight Night installment. The main event features a critical flyweight bout between  Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

The card also features several other critical names, including Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield and a whole host of Canadian talent.

The event lost a key heavyweight fight late-Friday night, which saw Derrick Lewis  pull out due to a non-weight related concern after not showing up to ceremonial weigh-ins opposite Johanta Dintz.

Below are the updated odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

UFC Edmonton Updated Odds

Brandon Moreno (-180) vs. Amir Albazi (+150)

• Erin Blanchfield (-142) vs. Rose Namajunas (+120)

***Derrick Lewis (+140) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-116) — fight scrapped due to a non-weight medical issue for Lewis

• Caio Machado (-166) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+140)

• Marc-Andre Barriault (-245) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+200) 

• Mike Malott (-340) vs. Trevin Giles (+270)

• Aiemann Zahabi (-198) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+164)

• Ariane Da Silva (+190) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (-230)

• Charles Jourdain (-130) vs. Victor Henry (+110)

• Jack Shore (+235) vs. Youssef Zalal (-290) 

• Alexandr Romanov (-142) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+120)

• Serhiy Sidey (-125) vs. Garret Armfield (+105)

• Chad Anheliger (+270) vs. Cody Gibson (-340)

• Jamey-Lyn Horth (-225) vs. Ivana Petrovic (+185)*** fight has concluded with a Lyn Horth split decision 

The card is already underway, with the prelims in its early stages, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. It can be streamed in its entirety on ESPN+

