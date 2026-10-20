UFC Edmonton Results Cause Major UFC Rankings Movement in Multiple Divisions

Several fighters saw their stock rise quite significantly following big wins on last weekend’s UFC Edmonton card.

Featuring a total of 12 Canadian fighters competing out of 13 scheduled fights, this year’s edition of UFC Edmonton only saw one of those bouts makes it to the judges’ scorecards.

The night closed out with a thrilling highlight for the Edmonton crowd, as Canada’s Mike Malott extended his win streak to five fights when he floored Joaquin Buckley with a knee to the head during the second round.

Mike Malott Breaks Into Top 10 With UFC Edmonton Win

Although Malott admitted after the fight that he didn’t intend to hit Buckley with a knee, the knockout was one of the more violent UFC stoppages of the year and provided a fitting end to a finish-heavy UFC Edmonton card.

Mike Malott (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now riding the momentum of a five-fight win streak that includes three knockouts, Malott moved up three places in both the UFC media (#10) and Meta AI (#8) rankings.

Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after being defeated by Sean Brady (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckley now unfortunately finds himself on a three-fight skid after he previously won six fights in a row, and “New Mansa” subsequently dropped down two spots to #12 in the media rankings and four spots in the Meta AI rankings, where he now also sits as the welterweight division’s #12-ranked contender.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Vaults Into UFC Title Contention After Upsetting Erin Blanchfield

Malott’s finish of Buckley followed the only fight to go the distance at UFC Edmonton, as the co-main event saw fellow Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius pull off a significant upset when she took a unanimous decision over Erin Blanchfield.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jasudavicius has now won back-to-back fights after being knocked out by Manon Fiorot a year ago, and the 37-year-old vaulted up several places to the Top 5 of both the Meta AI and media rankings for women’s flyweight in addition to breaking into the women’s pound-for-pound list at #12.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) reacts after her womens flyweight bout against Tracy Cortez (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss was a major setback for Blanchfield’s own UFC title aspirations, and “Cold Blooded” dropped down to #5 in the Meta AI and media Top 15 at women’s flyweight.

Chelsea Chandler's UFC Edmonton Upset Provides Huge Rankings Boost

The other UFC Edmonton fight to produce some major rankings movement was the women’s bantamweight bout between Chelsea Chandler and Melissa Croden, which took place after men’s bantamweights Su Young Yu and Cody Chovancek opened the card.

2nd submission in a row 💥



Chelsea Chandler continues her form with another finish at #UFCEdmonton!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HM9R5yMiwA — UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2026

Like Jasudavicius, Chandler also pulled off an impressive upset when she submitted Croden with a kimura late in the first round, and that result was made even more notable by the fact that You also finished the debuting Chovancek with a kimura in the night's prior fight.

Melissa Croden (red gloves) fights Daria Zheleznyakova (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler wasn’t previously ranked in the Meta AI Top 15 but now debuts at #14, and the American also swapped spots with Croden in the media rankings to move up six spots from #15 up to #9.