UFC Fans Torch Joaquin Buckley for Statement Released Following KO Loss
UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley suffered his third-straight loss Saturday night. This time, it was to Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton, falling to a second-round KO to the jubilation of the Canadian crowd from Rogers Place.
For Buckley, it’s back to the drawing board, a familiar spot that has haunted him ever since he defeated former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in Dec. 2024. With nowhere to go but up, Buckley took to social media to address the loss and what’s next.
It appears things are status quo between him and the UFC, as UFC CEO Dana White laughed at himself during the post-fight presser when clarifying that Buckley would, in fact, not be released by the UFC after White joked with CBO Hunter Campbell that the St. Louis, MO., native should look elsewhere for his next fight.
Joaquin Buckley Addresses UFC Future
Nonetheless, Buckley said he’s ready to put the loss behind him and regroup altogether.
“The fight didn’t go my way,” Buckley said. “Not at all. There’s a lot of expectations for me to go in there and knock Malott out. But, at the end of the day, people were entertained. People enjoyed the show. “I truly believe what I did helped bring more eyes to the game. I’m gonna get back to work. I’m not gonna stop, I’m gonna keep moving forward.”
UFC Fans Rip Joaquin Buckley Following Loss & Pre-Fight Antics
UFC fans, meanwhile, weren’t as thrilled with Buckley’s thought process.
“That's a sad excuse... for a guy that just got knocked tf out,” one fan wrote.
Another fan made a now-viral meme, which depicted Buckley not shaking White’s hand during the ceremonial weigh-in, not answering any questions following the weigh-in, and then face-first on the Octagon canvas with the caption: “Silent. Still Silent. Silenced.”
It then got uglier.
“You'll be dismissed by the weeks end,” another wrote. “Good luck on your new journey.”
Malott, meanwhile, is going in the opposite direction. A Top 10 fight is an ideal scenario for the Canadian star following a perfect year in the Octagon that includes a win against ex-welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.
With the UFC heading to Toronto for UFC 336, White admitted it would make sense for Malott to be included on the January card in some capacity, should he remain healthy through his end-of-year responsibilities.
UFC Edmonton marked an historic milestone event for the promotion. Twelve Canadians competed on the card, as Malott capped off the night emphatically to give the nation’s audience something to obsess over.
In a few short months, both men’s journeys will continue.
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99