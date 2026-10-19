UFC Fans Torch Joaquin Buckley for Statement Released Following KO Loss

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley suffered his third-straight loss Saturday night. This time, it was to Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton, falling to a second-round KO to the jubilation of the Canadian crowd from Rogers Place.

For Buckley, it’s back to the drawing board, a familiar spot that has haunted him ever since he defeated former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in Dec. 2024. With nowhere to go but up, Buckley took to social media to address the loss and what’s next.

Joaquin Buckley speaks for the first time following the loss to Mike Malott:



“I truly believe what I did helped bring more eyes to the game. I’m gonna get back to work. I’m not gonna stop, I’m gonna keep moving forward.”



(via @Newmansa94) pic.twitter.com/toZuKnAC3I — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 18, 2026

It appears things are status quo between him and the UFC, as UFC CEO Dana White laughed at himself during the post-fight presser when clarifying that Buckley would, in fact, not be released by the UFC after White joked with CBO Hunter Campbell that the St. Louis, MO., native should look elsewhere for his next fight.

Joaquin Buckley Addresses UFC Future

Oct 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Stephen Thompson (red gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, Buckley said he’s ready to put the loss behind him and regroup altogether.

“The fight didn’t go my way,” Buckley said. “Not at all. There’s a lot of expectations for me to go in there and knock Malott out. But, at the end of the day, people were entertained. People enjoyed the show. “I truly believe what I did helped bring more eyes to the game. I’m gonna get back to work. I’m not gonna stop, I’m gonna keep moving forward.”

UFC Fans Rip Joaquin Buckley Following Loss & Pre-Fight Antics

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC fans, meanwhile, weren’t as thrilled with Buckley’s thought process.

“That's a sad excuse... for a guy that just got knocked tf out,” one fan wrote.

Thats a sad excuse... for a guy that just got knocked tf out. — TaylorTradesX (@Findingfairtrdz) October 18, 2026

Another fan made a now-viral meme, which depicted Buckley not shaking White’s hand during the ceremonial weigh-in, not answering any questions following the weigh-in, and then face-first on the Octagon canvas with the caption: “Silent. Still Silent. Silenced.”

It then got uglier.

“You'll be dismissed by the weeks end,” another wrote. “Good luck on your new journey.”

You'll be dismissed by the weeks end. Good luck on your new journey — Anthony Hickman (@anthonyhickmanb) October 18, 2026

Malott, meanwhile, is going in the opposite direction. A Top 10 fight is an ideal scenario for the Canadian star following a perfect year in the Octagon that includes a win against ex-welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

With the UFC heading to Toronto for UFC 336, White admitted it would make sense for Malott to be included on the January card in some capacity, should he remain healthy through his end-of-year responsibilities.

UFC Edmonton marked an historic milestone event for the promotion. Twelve Canadians competed on the card, as Malott capped off the night emphatically to give the nation’s audience something to obsess over.

In a few short months, both men’s journeys will continue.