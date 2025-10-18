UFC Fight Night Vancouver: de Ridder vs. Allen free live stream results & highlights
The UFC heads to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada tonight (October 18) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge middleweight contest.
The main event will see Brendan Allen step in to replace Anthony Hernandez for a matchup with former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder, who is undefeated since joining the UFC and most recently took a split decision over former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker.
The co-main event is a welterweight clash featuring Kevin Holland and Mike Malott. Holland currently occupies the #15 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings but is coming off a loss to Daniel Rodriguez, while Malott enters the night riding the moment of back-to-back victories.
UFC Fight Night Vancouver Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Vancouver main card will see Aiemann Zahabi try to extend his lengthy win streak against former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera. Manon Fiorot will also look to rebound from her failed women’s flyweight title bid against surging contender Jasmine Jasudavicius after Cody Gibson and Aoriqileng throw down in a bantamweight bout.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Vancouver full picks & predictions for de Ridder vs. Allen
Lightweights Kyle Nelson and Matt Frevola will kick off the main card action for UFC Vancouver. The featured prelim is another high-stakes bantamweight matchup between Charles Jourdain and Davey Grant, and the rest of the prelims include plenty of intriguing matchups and a number of Canadian fighters that will be looking to score big wins in their home country.
READ MORE: UFC Vancouver: de Ridder vs. Allen full card, odds, start time, how to watch
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of UFC Vancouver. The prelim action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night Vancouver Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
• Co-Main Event: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
• Marlon Vera Aimeann Zahabi
• Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Cody Gibson vs. Aoriqileng
• Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola
UFC Fight Night Vancouver Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
• Bruno Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park
• Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos
• Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
• Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
• Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa
