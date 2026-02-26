UFC Reportedly Expands May Schedule With Pivotal Fight For UFC Title Picture

A matchup with significant title implications has reportedly been set for a UFC event that will take place in Las Vegas on May 16.

Starting with last weekend’s UFC Houston card that saw former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland stop Anthony Hernandez in the night’s main event, the world’s leading MMA promotion is set for a lengthy stretch of consecutive events that will span at least the next 10 weeks.

There’s currently no card officially scheduled for the first Saturday in May, but AG Fight reports that the promotion will return home to Las Vegas on May 16 for an event that will feature top women’s bantamweight contenders Ketlen Vieira and Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Ketlen Vieira Set To Defend Her UFC Ranking On May 16

Currently sitting at #4 in the official UFC women’s bantamweight rankings, Vieira made her Octagon debut in late 2016 and is now closing in on 10 years of fighting under the UFC banner.

The Brazilian began her UFC career with four-straight victories before she was knocked out by future title challenger Irene Aldana at UFC 245. After splitting results against Sijara Eubanks and Yana Santos, Vieira scored back-to-back wins over former UFC titleholders Miesha Tate and Holly Holm before dropping a split decision to future women’s bantamweight queen Raquel Pennington.

Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) fight during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Fenômeno” most recently dropped a split decision to Norma Dumont last November and is now 2-2 across her last four outings, which includes a unanimous decision loss to reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison at UFC 307.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti Is Undefeated Since Joining The UFC

Vieira will look to rejoin the women’s bantamweight title picture and also defend her Top 5 spot in the division when she meets Cavalcanti, who currently sits six spots below her at #10 following a strong start to her UFC career.

A former women’s bantamweight titleholder with the LFA, Cavalcanti made her UFC debut in 2023 and took a unanimous decision over Zarah Fairn. The following year saw the 28-year-old earn split decisions against Josiane Nunes and Nora Cornolle, and last year Cavalcanti improved her UFC record to 5-0 when she also defeated Julia Avila and former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva.

Zarah Fairn (red gloves) fights Jacqueline Cavalcanti (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Extending her unbeaten UFC run against a top-ranked opponent in Vieira would almost certainly put Cavalcanti on the short list for a potential title shot, but the division is in a bit of a standstill at the moment while Harrison recovers from the neck surgery that derailed a UFC 324 superfight with returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.