Conor McGregor Tweet-And-Deletes Reacting To Sean Strickland's UFC Houston Win

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor may have had a little bit too much fun Saturday night as he seemed to intently watch UFC Houston. The main event saw former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland earn a TKO stoppage against Anthony Hernandez to halt Hernandez's eight-fight winning streak.

Not only does the win keep Strickland firmly in title contention, but it drew a reaction in a now-deleted tweet from McGregor himself.

Conor McGregor reacted to Sean Strickland's win at #UFCHouston



"That's what nothing but hours and hours of sparring gets you... Who gives a f*ck! Haha! Sean is great!" 💪 pic.twitter.com/W599IAbEdX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 22, 2026

"That's what nothing but hours and hours of sparring gets you," McGregor said. "Who gives a f**k! Haha! Sean is great!"

McGregor hinted he's interested in a return fight, too, revealing he doesn't care who it's against in yet another deleted tweet.

Conor McGregor posts a picture of the UFC welterweight rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/YUZilHJRKT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 22, 2026

Will Conor McGregor Fight Surprising Opponent In UFC Return?

"It's a no name up next for me possibly, folks," McGregor wrote. "And as you know, idgaf. I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads. CONOR MCGREGORS DEAL."

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about a potential McGregor comeback, to which he kept his answer extremely brief.

Dana White when asked about Conor McGregor's recent post that he had been offered a fight: If it was done and he accepted it I would announce it. pic.twitter.com/VSyjKMV7jh — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 22, 2026

"If it was done and he accepted it, I would announce it," White said of McGregor's comeback tweets at the post-fight presser.

Regarding Strickland, his night was cut short after UFC PR cut his microphone during his post-fight scrum. Before the ending, however, he called out Khamzat Chimaev for a title shot, should Chimaev opt to stay at middleweight, as opposed to Chimaev fighting Nassourdine Imavov.

Khamzat Chimaev Responds To Sean Strickland

(Zuffa LLC)

"Who wants to see two little goat f***ers go at it?" Strickland said. "You want to see a f***ing American fight this little Chechen w***e on American soil. This is the fight that needs to happen."

Chimaev quickly fired back shortly after Strickland called him out.

Habibi calm down, I destroyed the guy who beat you twice 🤫

American bitch 😂 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 22, 2026

"Habibi, calm down, I destroyed the guy who beat you twice," Chimaev tweeted, referencing his fight with Dricus du Plessis last August. "American b****."

White did not address what was next for Strickland following the win, but did praise the former champion for his performance and for getting "the job done." White admitted he didn't know how the fight would unfold, or what questions would ultimately be answered come fight night.

Hernandez, meanwhile, took the loss personally.

"I thought it was 1-1 maybe," Hernandez said in the Octagon. "Then I got sloppy, got caught with a f****** knee up the center. It's all right. I'm going to go back to the drawing board and I'm going to get better. You've seen what happened when I lost last time. I made big jumps. It's just time to get back to work."

We'll see where the division goes from here.