New UFC Fight Could Decide Challenger for Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes Winner

A recently-announced women’s bantamweight fight looks like it could decide the division’s next title challenger after the promotion rebooks Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes.

The first UFC event of 2026 and the Paramount era was supposed to feature two UFC title bouts before Harrison unfortunately withdrew from her superfight with returning UFC Hall of Famer Nunes, which left Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett to close the night out with a violent five-round fight that served as the event’s only championship offering.

It’s unclear when Harrison will be available to return and face Nunes, but Ag Fight reports that the UFC is looking to keep the women’s bantamweight division moving along with a matchup between Norma Dumont and Yana Santos that will take place at a UFC Fight Night event on April 25.

Norma Dumont Is On The Best Run Of Her MMA Career

Currently sitting at #3 in the UFC’s official women’s bantamweight rankings, Dumont is riding the momentum of six-fight win streak that stands as the best run of her entire MMA career.

READ MORE: UFC Veteran Faces Threat of Lifetime Ban Following Third Drug Test Violation

“The Immortal” went 4-0 to begin her professional fighting career before she joined the UFC in 2020 and was stopped in the first round of a featherweight contest against Megan Anderson. Dumont rebounded by defeating Ashlee Evans-Smith in a bantamweight bout that she unfortunately missed weight for, and the Brazilian’s struggles on the scale largely defined her initial 3-2 run in the Octagon.

Irene Aldana of Mexico (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont of Brazil (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old won three-straight featherweight fights after losing to Macy Chiasson before returning to bantamweight, where she’s had seemingly no further issues making weight and most recently defeated Ketlen Vieira to bring her winning run to six fights.

Yana Santos Fought For UFC Gold In Octagon Debut

Dumont will be facing a fighter with champion experience on April 25, as Santos previously challenged for the women’s featherweight title at UFC 222 and was stopped by Cris Cyborg in the opening round.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor Quickly Deletes Post Promising Long-Awaited UFC Return Fight

That meeting with Cyborg served as Santos’ UFC debut before “Foxy” initially returned to the bantamweight division and went 4-4 over an eight-fight stretch that concluded with a split decision loss to Karol Rosa in a featherweight outing in 2023. That result marked Santo’s third loss in a row, but she’s rebounded with a three-fight win streak that includes a unanimous decision over former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

Yana Santos (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Macy Chiasson (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Santos and Dumont will both be eager to set up a meeting with the Harrison vs. Nunes winner given that both women are currently ranked in the women’s bantamweight Top 5, and so far their matchup is the only fight that’s been announced for the UFC Fight Night card on April 25.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Unretires to Face MMA Legend in Netflix Superfight

• UFC Star Sparks Speculation That He's Next in Line to Fight UFC Champ Islam Makhachev

• 21-Year-Old MMA Fighter Repeatedly Slams Opponent to Ground for Vicious Knockout

• 21-Fight UFC Veteran Riding 3-Straight Wins Set to Retire After UFC Seattle Fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.