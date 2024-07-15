'Worst Signing Ever': UFC Fans Rage as OnlyFans 'TikTok Star' Booked for Major Event
Irish MMA prospect Shauna Bannon will no longer be fighting Ravena Oliveira at UFC 304 on July 27.
Instead, an injured Oliveira will be replaced by regional prospect Alice Ardelean (9-5-0). The Fearless MMA product maintains a solid 88 percent finish rate and rides a five-fight winning streak coming into UFC 304, but her status as an influencer has disgruntled many fans and pundits.
"The UFC signing Alice Ardelean is a disgrace to the promotion," remarked Cageside Press' Shawn Bitter on X. "Probably the worst signing ever and I'm not joking. Ardelean isn't a fighter, she's a TikTok star. ... She's won her last five but against who? Such a shame that the best promotion in the world isn't caring about 'best in the world' talent."
Ardelean boasts an impressive 3M fans on TikTok and hundreds of thousands more spread across other social channels. Despite this, she has won multiple titles on the regional circuit and has fought some legitimate competition in Weili Zhang and Diana Belbita.
She made headlines back in January 2023 for alleging she had to move gyms after wives complained about her status as an OnlyFans model.
"I used to train at a gym when I started OnlyFans and I kept getting dirty looks," Ardelean told the Daily Star. "I even had a few messages from wives from guys in the gym saying ‘you are such a whatever’ and calling me names. They were afraid their husbands would subscribe.
"I was forced to move gyms to avoid all this drama. In reality the only reason why I was doing OnlyFans was to be able to pay for my training, nutritionist and gym equipment every day."
The UFC's recent signing decisions, particularly the missed opportunities with Paul Hughes and Baysangur Chamsoudinov, have been highly scrutinized. Ardelean has a huge opportunity to prove the doubters wrong when she comes up against Bannon in the first fight of the night at UFC 304.
