Rose Namajunas Willing To Rematch Old UFC Foe In Lithuania: 'I Would Love To'
Rose Namajunas has accomplished much in her UFC career, including capturing the strawweight title twice. But now her career goals have shifted to 125 pounds, improving her weight class record to 2-1 with a five-round unanimous decision win against the previously unbeaten (in the UFC) Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event.
Namajunas has competed in the UFC for over a decade against some of the sport's greatest female fighters, but she has a bigger, loftier goal: bringing a UFC event to Lithuania.
Namajunas spoke to assembled media at the UFC Denver post-fight press conference and on the ESPN post-fight show regarding what it would mean to fight in a country with deep family ties. Simply put, Namajunas called it a "dream."
Rose Namajunas Targets Rematch For Next Fight
"“I had this vision, I want to fight in Lithuania one day,” Namajunas said. "Bring the UFC to Lithuania, and I would love to rematch Manon [Fiorot] or anybody for the belt, whatever. That’s my dream come true, but anything that the UFC has in mind, I’m cool with as well.”
Namajunas said she feels right in the mix at 125 pounds and is open to several options, but rematching Fiorot, the only woman to beat Namajunas at 125 thus far, could re-establish her readiness to chase another championship.
Namajunas said she is ready "whenever" to fight again, as she sustained no noticeable damage and secured a plethora of takedowns while using crisp, clean boxing techniques to secure the win.
For now, with the trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, the two coaches participating in TUF 32, it remains. to be seen where Namajunas, who entered the fight ranked No. 6, fits into the title picture.
Only time will tell, as UFC Denver marked the beginning of consecutive weekends of UFC events through Aug. 24.
