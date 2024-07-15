UFC Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov Trash Talks Conor McGregor with No Commentary
Fans are still waiting on news regarding when Conor McGregor will return to the cage, but in the meantime the UFC has posted the full fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov with the cage side commentary removed.
UFC Drama: Police Raid Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gym, Conor McGregor Reacts
Listen in on Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor
Following Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title-winning performance at UFC 223 against third-choice replacement Al Iaquinta, “The Eagle” was booked to defend his new title for the first time against McGregor at UFC 229.
The pre-fight animosity between the two men made it one of the most highly-anticipated fights in UFC history, and now that the promotion has posted the fight without commentary fans can listen in on the words exchanged between the two rivals while they were in the cage.
The video also allows fans to clearly listen in on the corners of each fighter, including reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and AKA Head Coach Javier Mendez repeatedly telling referee Herb Dean that McGregor was grabbing Nurmagomedov’s shorts.
“The Eagle” followed up his submission-win over McGregor with successful title defenses against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before announcing his retirement, while “The Notorious” returned to defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 before dropping back-to-back fights against Poirier.
McGregor was scheduled to return to the cage for the first time since 2021 to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but after withdrawing from the event due to a toe injury the former two-division champion has yet to reveal an updated timeline for when that fight will be rebooked.
UFC News: Conor McGregor Drops Bombshell Update on Date for Michael Chandler Fight
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Denver News: Hometown Hero Rose Namajunas Defeats Tracy Cortez in Main Event
• French-Canadian Broadcast Supposedly Leaks UFC 306 Title Fights For Sphere Debut
• Rose Namajunas Willing To Rematch Old UFC Foe In Lithuania: 'I Would Love To'
• UFC News: Drew Dober Shares Update on Gruesome Cut That Stopped Denver Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.