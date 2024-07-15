UFC News: Drew Dober Shares Update on Gruesome Cut That Stopped Denver Fight
Drew Dober is in good spirits after his fight with Jean Silva at UFC Denver was stopped in the third round due to a gruesome cut on his eyebrow.
Dober Shares Injury Update
A member of the UFC roster for more than 10 years at this point, Dober was originally scheduled to meet Mike Davis at UFC Denver but instead ended up facing Silva just two weeks after the Brazilian’s knockout-win over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.
“Lord Assassin” and Dober went to war for as long as their fight lasted, but eventually a nasty cut on Dober’s eyebrow required a second check from the cageside doctor and the bout was stopped early in the third round.
Following the disappointing result that still earned both men a bonus for taking part in Fight of the Night, Dober has shared an encouraging message with fans and also included a picture of his cut getting stitched up in the immediate aftermath of UFC Denver.
The UFC veteran’s bloody visage after fighting Silva was a major talking point among fight fans over the weekend, and although a cleaned-up Dober didn’t look too grisly immediately after the event an Instagram story he posted the next day indicates the 35-year-old will certainly need some time off to heal up.
Dober now finds himself on a two-fight skid after UFC Denver, while Silva improved his own UFC record to 3-0 and proved he’s capable of hanging with top UFC lightweights after he missed the featherweight limit a few weeks ago for his matchup with Jourdain.
UFC Denver News: Hometown Hero Rose Namajunas Defeats Tracy Cortez in Main Event
