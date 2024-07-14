MMA Knockout

UFC News: Conor McGregor Drops Bombshell Update on Date for Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor had social media in a frenzy after he gave an update about his fight against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are inside the Octagon during filming for season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter."
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are inside the Octagon during filming for season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter." / (via Zuffa LLC)

At least according to the parties themselves, there seem to be signs of progress toward rebooking Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) before 2024 ends.

Both men were on alert reacting to the assassination attempt of the former 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, and in the midst of all that, they both gave an update regarding their fight getting rescheduled. McGregor and Chandler were supposed to finally get it on at UFC 303 in June before a toe injury sidelined the newly-turned 36-year-old McGregor just weeks before he was set to end a three-year layoff dating back to July 2021.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler Handshake On a Fight Agreement

McGregor took to 'X' to address his fanbase and 10.5 million followers in a reply to Chandler's tweet about Trump after both agreed they didn't condone the now-dead shooter's actions.

"I talked to Dana today about our new date," McGregor wrote just before 9 p.m. ET. All good. '24 for sure."

French-Canadian Broadcast Supposedly Leaks UFC 306 Title Fights For Sphere Debut

Chandler replied with a handshake and a virtual fist toward McGregor, all but confirming that the fight is still the proposed plan before the year ends.

The two were coaches opposite one another on TUF 31 in the spring of 2023, but the fight was delayed due to a monotony of issues, including McGregor's complications with re-entering the USADA pool in the aftermath of his inactivity.

UFC Denver News: Hometown Hero Rose Namajunas Defeats Tracy Cortez in Main Event

Meanwhile, Chandler is just 2-3 in the UFC since signing with the promotion three years ago. Chandler lost to Dustin Poirier in Nov. 2022 and has not won a fight since a KO against Tony Ferguson in May of that same year.

McGregor will be seeking his first win since Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone and has not won back-to-back outings in nearly eight years.

At press time, the UFC has yet to confirm the McGregor-Chandler 'X' exchange as a promising status update, but all signs appear to be headed in that direction.

