UFC Macau Headliner Stuns Ex-UFC Champion & Avoids Losing Sweep for Chinese Fighters

It was a long night for Chinese fighters competing at UFC Macau, but things ended on a high note in the card’s bantamweight main event.

Taking place at Galaxy Arena, UFC Macau featured a total of 13 fights and capped off a three-day stretch of consecutive events after the 2026 Road to UFC tournaments kicked off on Thursday and Friday.

Chinese fighters ended up going 0-5 across the card (not counting the fight between Sumudaerji and Alex Perez that was declared a No Contest) leading up to the night’s headlining bout between Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Song Yadong Submits Deiveson Figueiredo in UFC Macau Main Event

Arguably the biggest Chinese name on the UFC roster outside of former two-time strawweight titleholder Weili Zhang, Song shared the cage with three former bantamweight champions in consecutive fights starting with his unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 299.

“Kung Fu Kid” rebounded with a technical decision over Henry Cejudo before coming up short against Sean O’Malley at UFC 324, and at UFC Macau he was matched up with another former UFC titleholder in Figueiredo, who previously had two separate reigns with the promotion’s flyweight belt.

Figueiredo’s bantamweight run got off to a strong start with three-straight wins before a 1-3 stretch that most recently saw him drop a decision to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 324. Coming into UFC Macau as a heavy underdog, the Brazilian had the chance to leave Chinese fighters with an 0-6 record on the night when he and Song entered the cage at Galaxy Arena.

Following a fairly tepid first round from both men, Song appeared to grow in confidence during the second frame and start to pressure the former champion a bit more on the feet. A late takedown attempt from Figueiredo saw “Kung Fu Kid” immediately snatch a guillotine choke that forced a quick tap and sent the Macau crowd into a frenzy.

CROWD PLEASER 🇨🇳@SongYaDongLFG sends the #UFCMacau crowd into a frenzy with a RD2 submission victory! pic.twitter.com/jGeAuIW1lr — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2026

The victory marked the first time that Song has won via submission since his UFC debut in 2017 when he defeated Bharat Khandare with a front choke and secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Speaking to Michael Bisping immediately after the victory, the 28-year-old delivered an emphatic callout for any top-ranked bantamweight that the UFC might like to match him up with next.

IT DOESN'T MATTER WHO 😤@SongYaDongLFG is ready for whoever is next after his win at #UFCMacau! pic.twitter.com/E4nrlfUAXw — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2026