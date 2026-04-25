UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Full Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Vegas 116 goes down tonight (April 25) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Vegas 116 Full Fight Card Odds
Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135)
Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180)
Rafa Garcia (+110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-130)
Davey Grant (-135) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+114)
Montel Jackson (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+154)
Marcus Buchecha (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+114)
Rodolfo Vieira (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235)
Jackson McVey (-192) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+160)
Mayra Bueno Silva (+310) vs. Michelle Montague (-395)
Jafel Filho (-675) vs. Cody Durden (+490)
Francis Marshall (-500) vs. Lucas Brennan (+380)
Max Griffin (+120) vs. Victor Valenzuela (-142)
Talita Alencar (+210) vs. Julia Polastri (-258)
UFC Vegas 116 Moneyline Bets
Alexander Hernandez to Defeat Rafa Garcia (-130)
Garcia has been underrated for his entire UFC career but usually finds his most significant success by wrestling, and that’s going to be a tall order against Hernandez.
Davey Grant to Defeat Adrian Luna Martinetti (-135)
Martinetti comes into his UFC debut on a lengthy win streak, but Grant is the kind of wily veteran that’s more than capable of playing spoiler here.
Aljamain Sterling to Defeat Youseff Zalal (+114)
Zalal has looked impressive sine rejoining the UFC and could absolutely win this, but plus money on a fighter of Sterling’s caliber is just too good to pass up.
UFC Vegas 116 Prop Bets
Montel Jackson to Defeat Raoni Barcelos via KO/TKO/DQ (+225)
Even though Barcelos has only been knocked out once in his lengthy MMA career, the odds on this are still tempting given Jackson’s combination of speed and power.
Rodolfo Vieira to Defeat Eric McConico via Submission (+175)
If this fight hits the canvas at any point, McConico will find himself at a significant disadvantage against a grappler of Vieira’s caliber.
Marcus Buchecha to Defeat Ryan Spann via Submission (+165)
Spann finds himself in essentially the same position as McConico, although he at least has a better chance of winning this fight if he’s able to keep things standing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.