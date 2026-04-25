UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Full Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 116 goes down tonight (April 25) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 116 Full Fight Card Odds

Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135)

Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180)

Rafa Garcia (+110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-130)

Davey Grant (-135) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+114)

Montel Jackson (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+154)

Marcus Buchecha (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+114)

Rodolfo Vieira (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235)

Jackson McVey (-192) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+160)

Mayra Bueno Silva (+310) vs. Michelle Montague (-395)

Jafel Filho (-675) vs. Cody Durden (+490)

Francis Marshall (-500) vs. Lucas Brennan (+380)

Max Griffin (+120) vs. Victor Valenzuela (-142)

Talita Alencar (+210) vs. Julia Polastri (-258)

UFC Vegas 116 Moneyline Bets

Alexander Hernandez to Defeat Rafa Garcia (-130)

Alexander Hernandez (red gloves) fights Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Garcia has been underrated for his entire UFC career but usually finds his most significant success by wrestling, and that’s going to be a tall order against Hernandez.

Davey Grant to Defeat Adrian Luna Martinetti (-135)

Davey Grant (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Martinetti comes into his UFC debut on a lengthy win streak, but Grant is the kind of wily veteran that’s more than capable of playing spoiler here.

Aljamain Sterling to Defeat Youseff Zalal (+114)

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zalal has looked impressive sine rejoining the UFC and could absolutely win this, but plus money on a fighter of Sterling’s caliber is just too good to pass up.

UFC Vegas 116 Prop Bets

Montel Jackson to Defeat Raoni Barcelos via KO/TKO/DQ (+225)

Montel Jackson (red gloves) fights with Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Barcelos has only been knocked out once in his lengthy MMA career, the odds on this are still tempting given Jackson’s combination of speed and power.

Rodolfo Vieira to Defeat Eric McConico via Submission (+175)

Rodolfo Vieira (red gloves) fights Oskar Piechota (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Antel Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

If this fight hits the canvas at any point, McConico will find himself at a significant disadvantage against a grappler of Vieira’s caliber.

Marcus Buchecha to Defeat Ryan Spann via Submission (+165)

Ryan Spann (red gloves) fights against Lukasz Brezeski (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Spann finds himself in essentially the same position as McConico, although he at least has a better chance of winning this fight if he’s able to keep things standing.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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