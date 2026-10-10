UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Full Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 122 goes down today (October 10), and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Brendan Allen (-122) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (+102)

Matheus Camilo (-192) vs. Jai Herbert (+160)

Lupita Godinez (-238) vs. Ketlen Souza (+195)

Andre Fili (-148) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+124)

Malcolm Wellmaker (-225) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+185)

Julius Walker (-305) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+245)

Francisco Prado (-142) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+120)

Niko Price (+120) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (-142)

Felipe Franco (-395) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+310)

RJ Harris (-360) vs. Allen Frye (+285)

Alice Pereira ( -135) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (+114)

Melissa Gatto (-122) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (+102)

UFC Vegas 122 Moneyline Bets

Brendan Allen to Defeat Christian Leroy Duncan (-122)

Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) fights Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As good of a run as Duncan has been on, I think Allen will be able to consistently bring him to the ground and grind out a decision even if he isn’t able to find a finish.

Francisco Prado to Defeat Ismael Bonfim (-142)

Charles Radtke (red gloves) fights Francisco Prado (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonfim missed weight by a staggering amount ahead of this fight, which raises questions about how prepared the Brazilian is for a fight that might decide the UFC future of both of these men.

Ernesta Kareckaite to Defeat Melissa Gatto (+102)

Dione Barbosa (red gloves) fights Ernesta Kareckaite (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gatto’s three UFC victories all came via stoppage but were also against women that are no longer on the promotion’s roster, and I think Kareckaite will be able to outwork her and pick up the very minor upset in this matchup.

UFC Vegas 122 Prop Bets

Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert Goes Under 1.5 Rounds (-125)

Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) fights Deron Winn (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Meerschaert is always a threat to lock up a submission any time a fight hits the ground, but if that doesn’t happen then Walker looks likely to end this fight via knockout.

Felipe Franco to Defeat Brendson Ribeiro in Round 1 (+130)

Levi Rodrigues Jr (red gloves) fights Felipe Franco (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ribeiro is likely fighting for his place on the UFC roster here following four-straight losses, three of which came inside the opening round.

Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-110)

Mandel Nallo (red gloves) fights Jai Herbert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectation is that these two men will come together and trade strikes in the co-main event for UFC Vegas 122, and it seems likely that one of them will connect with something fight-ending inside the first 10 minutes.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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