UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Full Odds & Best Bets
UFC Vegas 122 goes down today (October 10), and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Brendan Allen (-122) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (+102)
Matheus Camilo (-192) vs. Jai Herbert (+160)
Lupita Godinez (-238) vs. Ketlen Souza (+195)
Andre Fili (-148) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+124)
Malcolm Wellmaker (-225) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+185)
Julius Walker (-305) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+245)
Francisco Prado (-142) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+120)
Niko Price (+120) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (-142)
Felipe Franco (-395) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+310)
RJ Harris (-360) vs. Allen Frye (+285)
Alice Pereira ( -135) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (+114)
Melissa Gatto (-122) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (+102)
UFC Vegas 122 Moneyline Bets
Brendan Allen to Defeat Christian Leroy Duncan (-122)
As good of a run as Duncan has been on, I think Allen will be able to consistently bring him to the ground and grind out a decision even if he isn’t able to find a finish.
Francisco Prado to Defeat Ismael Bonfim (-142)
Bonfim missed weight by a staggering amount ahead of this fight, which raises questions about how prepared the Brazilian is for a fight that might decide the UFC future of both of these men.
Ernesta Kareckaite to Defeat Melissa Gatto (+102)
Gatto’s three UFC victories all came via stoppage but were also against women that are no longer on the promotion’s roster, and I think Kareckaite will be able to outwork her and pick up the very minor upset in this matchup.
UFC Vegas 122 Prop Bets
Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert Goes Under 1.5 Rounds (-125)
Meerschaert is always a threat to lock up a submission any time a fight hits the ground, but if that doesn’t happen then Walker looks likely to end this fight via knockout.
Felipe Franco to Defeat Brendson Ribeiro in Round 1 (+130)
Ribeiro is likely fighting for his place on the UFC roster here following four-straight losses, three of which came inside the opening round.
Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-110)
The expectation is that these two men will come together and trade strikes in the co-main event for UFC Vegas 122, and it seems likely that one of them will connect with something fight-ending inside the first 10 minutes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.