UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX for the second time this month for UFC Vegas 96, which is the promotion's 29th event of the year.
UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The event is headlined by a critical middleweight contender's bout between Jared Cannonier (17-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Caio Borralho (16-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC). Cannonier has won two out of his last three fights, most recently losing to Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA, 6-2, 1 NC UFC) in June by fourth-round TKO.
Cannonier spoke with MMAJunkie ahead of Saturday night and said there is little pressure on him, given his current contender status at 185, having fought a whos-who in the division thus far.
UFC Veteran Removed from Roster Following Arrest on Multiple Felony Charges
Cannonier added that Borralho has never fought a fighter of his calibre, making him a dangerous matchup in a division that has seen immense parity over the last few years.
“I think he’s going to be in trouble even if he does get me down because he’s not going to be able to keep me down,” Cannonier said. "And if he ends up on the bottom, it’s not going to be too good for him down there. So I’ve got all the confidence in my ground game.
"I don’t know why people think my ground game isn’t good. I haven’t been submitted in the UFC. I haven’t been submitted in my career. When I was green, I fought Glover Teixeira, and I spent a lot of time underneath him and didn’t get tapped. And I was green as far as my grappling goes back then. I’m much better now. If you guys are thinking of taking me down, you’re more than welcome to try.”
Meanwhile, Borralho is coming off a second-round KO against Paul Craig (17-8 MMA, 9-8-1 UFC), who has now lost three out of his last five. It was arguably Borralho's biggest win of his MMA career thus far, and if he can get past Cannonier, he likely remains in the mix for an eventual title shot against Dricus Du Plessis, barring any setbacks in future middleweight title defenses.
While the card is not the most top-heavy, it does have additional high stakes as the TUF 32 finale concludes just before the co-main event. Ryan Loder (6-1 MMA) faces Robert Valentin (10-3 MMA) in the middleweight final, while featherweights Kaan Ofli (11-2-1 MMA) and Mairon Santos (13-1 MMA) will compete for a six-figure UFC contract.
Fans Bash Francis Ngannou’s Opponent after 'Despicable' Comment to Ex-UFC Champ
UFC Vegas 96 marks the last event of the month, as the promotion will go on hiatus next weekend ahead of a busy September, featuring three events in four weeks, including UFC 306 at the MSG Sphere on Sept. 14.
Check out the bout order and start times below, as MMAKO will have you covered all throughout fight night in Sin City.
UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Event Preview & Breakdown
Who Else Is Fighting On UFC Vegas 96 And What Are The Betting Odds?
UFC Vegas 96 gets underway at 7 p..m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the preliminary card, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
The prelims will air on ESPN+, followed by the main card on ESPN. The entire event will stream on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. Updated odds, as of Friday night, are from DraftKings.
Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN)
- Main Event: Jared Cannonier (+210) vs. Caio Borralho (-258)
- Co-Main Event: Angela Hill (+110) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-130)
- TUF Finale Final No. 2: Ryan Loder (+136) vs. Robert Valentin (-162)
- TUF Finale Final No. 1: Kaan Ofli (+160) vs. Mairon Santos (-192)
- Michael Morales (-900) vs. Neil Magny (+600)
- Edmen Shahbazyan (-345) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+275)
Preliminary Card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN)
- Dennis Buzukja (+114) vs. Francis Marshall (-135)
- José Medina (+455) vs. Zach Reese (-625)
- Viacheslav Borshchev (-218) vs. James Llontop (+200)
- Josiane Nunes (+190) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-230)
- Zygimantas Ramaska (+124) vs. Nathan Fletcher (-148)
- Cong Wang (-1200) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+750)
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.