UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Emmett vs. Vallejos



The UFC stays home in Las Vegas, NV tonight (March 14) for a UFC Fight Night card that will take place at the Meta APEX.

The main event is a huge featherweight clash between hard-hitting contenders Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos. Former interim title challenger Emmett comes into the night on a two-fight skid, while Vallejos kicked off his UFC career with a 3-0 run last year.

The night’s co-main event is also an important matchup for the strawweight division, as former title challenger Amanda Lemos will try to stifle Gillian Robertson’s title aspirations as the Canadian looks to extend her winning run to five fights.

UFC Vegas 114 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 114 main card also includes a pair of featherweight bouts. Harry Hardwick welcomes Marwan Rahiki to the UFC following a loss in his own UFC debut, and longtime promotional veteran Andre Fili takes on Jose Delgado.

Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Light heavyweights Oumar Say and Ion Cutelaba will also meet as part of the main card action. Flyweight contenders Bruno Silva and Charles Johnson kick off the final six-fight stretch of the night after Lone’er Kavanagh was pulled from a matchup with Silva and scored a stunning win over two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Mexico.

Bruno Silva (red gloves) fights Hyunsung Park (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Chris Curtis faces Myktybek Orolbai in a welterweight contest as the night’s featured prelim, and the rest of the UFC Vegas 114 prelims will also see Hecher Sousa and Manoel Sousa make their promotional debuts after scoring wins on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Elves Brener (red gloves) fights Myktybek Orolbai (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

All fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 114 made weight ahead of their respective bouts. The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Vegas 114 Main Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos



• Co-Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson



• Andre Fili vs. Jose Delgado



• Marwan Rahiki vs. Harry Hardwick



• Ion Cutelaba vs. Oumar Sy



• Charles Johnson vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 114 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Chris Curtis vs. Myktybek Orolbai



• Vitor Petrino vs. Steven Asplund



• Elijah Smith vs. Su Young You



• Bolaji Oki vs. Manoel Sousa



• Brad Tavares vs. Eryk Anders



• Bia Mesquita vs. Montse Rendon



• Luan Lacerda vs. Hecher Sousa



• Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes