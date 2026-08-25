UFC Fight Night Card Adds Final Matchups for 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 34
The final matchups for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter are officially set for a UFC Fight Night card in September.
The UFC’s long-running reality show just aired the final episode of its 34th main season, which featured teams of men’s bantamweight and women’s strawweight fighters coached by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.
The final matchups for each weight class are both set following the last episode of the season, and both fights will take place at UFC Vegas 121 on September 26 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
Mehemmedeli Osmanli Faces Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu in TUF 34 Bantamweight Finals
The men’s bantamweight finals will see Azerbaijan’s Mehemmedeli Osmanli square off with Kyrgyzstan’s Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu.
A former Octagon League Bantamweight Champion, Akylbek suffered back-to-back losses with ONE Championship in 2024 before rebounding with a pair of submissions victories, the most recent of which won him the American Fight Promotion's bantamweight belt last December.
The 22-year-old took a split decision over Sean Mora in his opening bout on TUF 34 before defeating Xavier Franklin via unanimous decision to book his place in the bantamweight finals.
Also just 22 years old, Osmanli boasts a 12-1 record in professional MMA and is unbeaten since he was submitted by Feroz Nejrabi in his fourth fight back in 2022.
Nine of Osmanli’s professional wins have come via finish (seven of those via submission), and he submitted both Artem Belakh and Christian Strong on TUF to set up his matchup with Akylbek.
Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya Set as TUF 34 Strawweight Final
Along with the bantamweight finals, UFC Vegas 121 will also see Valesca “Tina Black” Machado take on Melissa Amaya to crown the strawweight winner of TUF 34.
A veteran of 19 professional MMA fights, Machado won strawweight belts with both Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat and Invicta FC after coming up short against Piera Rodriguez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.
Considered by many as one of the pre-season frontrunners to win TUF 34, Machado stopped Natalia Alves in her opening matchup and took a unanimous decision over Delphine Benouaich in the strawweight semifinals.
Amaya boasts a perfect 8-0 record compiled under the Combat Global Banner, and the 31-year-old scored finishes over both Anna Melisano and Gigi Canuto to book her place in the show’s final matchup.
UFC Vegas 121 is headlined by a bantamweight fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos, and the card is now up to 10 scheduled fights with the addition of the two final bouts for TUF 34.
UFC Vegas 121 Fight Card
Main Event: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos
Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Ailín Pérez
Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simón
Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya – TUF 34 Strawweight Finals
Mehemmedeli Osmanli vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu – TUF 34 Men’s Bantamweight Finals
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards
Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrell
Mickey Gall vs. Sedriques Dumas
John Castañeda vs. Alatengheili
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.