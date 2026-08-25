UFC Fight Night Card Adds Final Matchups for 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 34

The final matchups for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter are officially set for a UFC Fight Night card in September.

The UFC’s long-running reality show just aired the final episode of its 34th main season, which featured teams of men’s bantamweight and women’s strawweight fighters coached by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

The final matchups for each weight class are both set following the last episode of the season, and both fights will take place at UFC Vegas 121 on September 26 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

Mehemmedeli Osmanli Faces Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu in TUF 34 Bantamweight Finals

The men’s bantamweight finals will see Azerbaijan’s Mehemmedeli Osmanli square off with Kyrgyzstan’s Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu.

A former Octagon League Bantamweight Champion, Akylbek suffered back-to-back losses with ONE Championship in 2024 before rebounding with a pair of submissions victories, the most recent of which won him the American Fight Promotion's bantamweight belt last December.

Simply business 💼



Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu is ready to put the friendship aside in pursuit of his UFC dreams!



STREAM #TUF34 NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/wKNTdccjQ6 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 11, 2026

The 22-year-old took a split decision over Sean Mora in his opening bout on TUF 34 before defeating Xavier Franklin via unanimous decision to book his place in the bantamweight finals.

Stuck to his game plan 💪



Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu moves on to the finale of #TUF34!



STREAM NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/McALrmGQ2w — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 12, 2026

Also just 22 years old, Osmanli boasts a 12-1 record in professional MMA and is unbeaten since he was submitted by Feroz Nejrabi in his fourth fight back in 2022.

The next @TheNotoriousMMA?!



Mehemmedeli Osmanli is getting the highest of praises after a stellar performance on #TUF34!



Conor McGregor headlines #UFC329 JULY 11 on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/Mm7lWIsV7d — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 4, 2026

Nine of Osmanli’s professional wins have come via finish (seven of those via submission), and he submitted both Artem Belakh and Christian Strong on TUF to set up his matchup with Akylbek.

Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya Set as TUF 34 Strawweight Final

Along with the bantamweight finals, UFC Vegas 121 will also see Valesca “Tina Black” Machado take on Melissa Amaya to crown the strawweight winner of TUF 34.

A veteran of 19 professional MMA fights, Machado won strawweight belts with both Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat and Invicta FC after coming up short against Piera Rodriguez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

A scrap to remember 🤝



Tina Black & Delphine Benouaich put their friendship aside and gave it everything they had in the #TUF34 semifinal!



STREAM NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/Bv72q0fbC4 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 20, 2026

Considered by many as one of the pre-season frontrunners to win TUF 34, Machado stopped Natalia Alves in her opening matchup and took a unanimous decision over Delphine Benouaich in the strawweight semifinals.

Her dream is becoming a reality 🙌



Tina Black is seeing her hard work pay off as she moves on to the #TUF34 Finale!



STREAM NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/iZf7Ch8Zop — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 20, 2026

Amaya boasts a perfect 8-0 record compiled under the Combat Global Banner, and the 31-year-old scored finishes over both Anna Melisano and Gigi Canuto to book her place in the show’s final matchup.

“The armbar was tight” 😅



Melissa Amaya is ready to move on to the finale of #TUF34!



STREAM NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/SUfFsv4JVK — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 6, 2026

UFC Vegas 121 is headlined by a bantamweight fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos, and the card is now up to 10 scheduled fights with the addition of the two final bouts for TUF 34.

UFC Vegas 121 Fight Card

Main Event: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos

Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Ailín Pérez

Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simón

Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya – TUF 34 Strawweight Finals

Mehemmedeli Osmanli vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu – TUF 34 Men’s Bantamweight Finals

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards

Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrell

Mickey Gall vs. Sedriques Dumas

John Castañeda vs. Alatengheili