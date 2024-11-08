UFC Fight Night Guide: Prates vs. Magny – Must-Watch Fights & Full Card
This weekend, the UFC marks its milestone 100th event at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. Headlining the card, veteran welterweight Neil Magny faces rising contender Carlos Prates, a dangerous finisher and standout from the Fighting Nerds team in Brazil.
'The Nightmare' Prates fights for a spot in the welterweight rankings, while Magny looks to avoid back-to-back defeats, which he hasn't endured since 2013.
Also on the card, former ONE Championship double-champion Reiner de Ridder makes his UFC debut, and a number of UFC veterans defend their spots against hopeful prospects.
UFC Vegas 100 Full Fight Card
(Per Tapology, subject to change)
- Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula; Bantamweight
- Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocolo; Middleweight
- Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear; Bantamweight
- Charles Radtke vs. Matt Semelsberger; Welterweight
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin; Welterweight
- Cortavious Romious vs. Gaston Bolanos; Bantamweight
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes; Strawweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic; Middleweight
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson; Strawweight
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reiner de Ridder; Middleweight
- Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj; Bantamweight
- Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates; Welterweight
UFC Vegas 100 Must-Watch Fights
UFC Veteran vs. UFC Newcomer
On the night's prelims, 15-fight UFC veteran Elizau Zaleski takes on UFC debutant Zach Scroggin. Zaleski is a striker, first and foremost, with a Capoeira flair to his style. His notable wins include Sean Strickland and Benoit Saint-Denis.
Zaleski was originally scheduled for a rematch with Nicolas Dalby, who withdrew for unknown reasons. Now, he takes on debutant Scroggin, an undefeated American finisher who cut his teeth on the regional circuit.
Zaleski vs. Scroggin presents an interesting narrative, as Scroggin gets the opportunity to add a high-profile name to his resume, and Zaleski defends his position on the UFC roster. Moreover, it should be a fun striking matchup.
Dynamic Finishers on the Prelims
Kickboxing prodigy Gaston Bolanos scored a place in the UFC by being a prolific finisher in Bellator. While not being the most high-level mixed martial artist, Bolanos' resume contains flying knee finishes, fight-ending leg kicks, and one-shot spinning backfist knockouts.
Facing off against Bolanos is Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, Cortavious Romious. Known for his unconventional striking and strong grappling foundation, Romious is expected to pressure Bolanos on the feet and potentially test his grappling.
Dynamite Main Event
While it isn't the striker vs. striker matchup many might have hoped for Carlos Prates, Neil Magny still serves as a great litmus test for the Brazilian finisher. Magny has a nasty habit of derailing hyped fighters, like Mike Malott, Phil Rowe, and Geoff Neal.
Prates burst onto the UFC scene in March 2024, reeling off three-straight knockout victories. UFC Vegas 100 marks Prates' fourth 2024 UFC appearance, and should he win, he'll be shortlisted for UFC fighter of the year, barring title fights.
