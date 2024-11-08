MMA Knockout

ONE Championship returns this Friday (November 8) with a huge ONE 169 card that’s set to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Three Title Fights At ONE 169

ONE 169 boasts a grand total of three title fights at the top of the card, although the co-main event between Rodtang and Jacob Smith will unfortunately be contested at a catchweight after Rodtang failed to make weight and was subsequently stripped of his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai belt.

ONE 169 Malykhin vs. Kane - How to Watch, Start Time & Betting Odds
Rodtang vs. Smith 2. / (ONE Championship

Smith will still be eligible to win the belt when he meets “The Iron Man” in a rematch of their 2022 meeting after Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen square off for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing title.

ONE 169 Malykhin vs. Kane - How to Watch, Start Time & Betting Odds
Buntan vs. Meksen. / (ONE Championship

ONE triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin and Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane will headline the 11-fight card, which features high-level MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing action.

ONE 169 Betting Odds

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

• Anatoly Malykhin (-1200) vs. Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane (+750)

• Rodtang Jitmuangnon (-1800) vs. Jacob Smith (+1000)

• Jackie Buntan (+110) vs. Anissa Meksen (-130)

• Adriano Moraes (-1200) vs. Danny Kingad (+750)

• Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (-298) vs. Tagir Khalilov (+240)

• Kade Ruotolo (-2400) vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (+1200)

• Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (+154) vs. Zhang Peimian (-185)

• Marcus Buchecha (+170) vs. Amir Aliakbari (-205)

• Eddie Abasolo (+270) vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah (-340)

• Ayaka Miura (-345) vs. Macarena Aragon (+275)

• Aliff Sor Dechapan (-900) vs. Walter Goncalves (+600)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Watch ONE 169

ONE 169 will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 169 in its entirety on Prime Video, and the event will also be available on Sky Sports for viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

MMA Knockout will be providing live results and highlights from all the action at ONE 169, so be sure to check back on our home page once the event starts!

