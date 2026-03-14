UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos UFC Fight Card Best Bets

UFC Vegas 114 goes down tonight (March 14) at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 113 Full Fight Card Odds

• Josh Emmett (+410) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-550)



• Amanda Lemos (+170) vs. Gillian Robertson (-205)



• Oumar Sy (-278) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+225)



• Andre Fili (+340) vs. Jose Delgado (-440)



• Harry Hardwick (+215) vs. Marwan Rahiki (-265)



• Steven Asplund (+190) vs. Vitor Petrino (-230)



• Bruno Silva (+140) vs. Charles Johnson (-166)



• Brad Tavares (-108) vs. Eryk Anders (-112)



• Chris Curtis (+275) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-345)



• Bolaji Oki (+215) vs. Manoel Sousa (-265)



• Hecher Sousa (-245) vs. Luan Lacerda (+200)



• Bia Mesquita (-675) vs. Montserrat Rendon (+490)



• Elijah Smith (-265) vs. Su Young Yoo (+215)



• Piera Rodriguez (-148) vs. Sam Hughes (+124)

UFC Vegas 113 Moneyline Bets

Brad Tavares to Defeat Eryk Anders (-108)

Brad Tavares (red gloves) before the fight against Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Tavares has a lot of mileage as a 38-year-old with 32 professional fights under his belt, but he’s always been fairly durable and has typically showcased the kind of strong takedown defense that could frustrate Anders in this fight.

Charles Johnson to Defeat Bruno Silva (-166)

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coming in as a replacement opponent following a knockout-loss to Alex Perez, I expect that Johnson will get back on track in this matchup after he had previously won four-straight fights (and knocked out current UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van) before his current 1-2 run.

Sam Hughes to Defeat Piera Rodriguez (+124)

Shauna Bannon (red gloves) fights Sam Hughes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Coming off a submission-win over Shauna Bannon and riding the momentum of three-straight wins, Hughes should be brimming with confidence when she kicks off UFC Vegas 114 against Rodriguez.

UFC Vegas 113 Prop Bets

Bia Mesquita to Defeat Montserrat Rendon via KO/TKO or Submission (-150)

Bia Mesquita during her fight with Irina Alekseeva. | (Zuffa LLC)

Coming into her second UFC bout, look for Mesquita to show off her world-class grappling skills and either find a submission or end things with strikes on the ground.

Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-115)

Kevin Vallejos punches Cam Teague in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Both of these men are proven knockout threats, but the younger Vallejos may struggle to crack Emmett’s typically-incredible chin during the course of this fight.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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