UFC Denver News: Fighter Closes Prelims with Devastating Uppercut Knockout
Charles Johnson scored arguably the most impressive win of his career when he knocked out Joshua Van in the final round of their fight at UFC Denver.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights
Johnson Floors Van with Huge Punch
Competing in the featured prelim for UFC Denver, the flyweight matchup between Johnson and Van was one of the most highly-anticipated bouts among many fans during the lead up to the event.
Van entered the night with a considerable amount of hype after going 3-0 to start his UFC career, but after largely frustrating Johnson with his striking through two rounds the 22-year-old was floored by a massive uppercut just 20 seconds into the final frame.
The UFC Denver commentary team noted that Johnson likely needed a finish in order to win the bout, but "InnerG" was actually ahead on one of the three scorecards going into the third round.
The incredible knockout marked the first setback of Van's UFC career and was just his second loss as a professional, while Johnson is now on a three-fight win streak that also includes a decision-victory over the formerly unbeaten Azat Maksum.
Johnson's victory was the second knockout on the UFC Denver prelims after Montel Jackson defeated Da'Mon Blackshear in just 20 seconds, and the early portion of the card also featured a pair of submissions from Evan Elder and Luana Santos.
One & Done! UFC Prelim Fighter Starches Opponent in 20 Seconds
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Denver News: Jasmine Jasudavicius Spoils Debut of Highly-Touted Prospect
• UFC News: ‘Bored and Angry’ Sean Strickland Apologizes to Navy SEAL David Goggins
• WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Injures Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes Forced to Watch
• 'I Hope He Wins': Alex Pereira Praises Israel Adesanya Ahead of UFC 305 Title Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.