UFC signs world champion with undefeated MMA record for Rio Fight Night
Not long before some of MMA’s top prospects start competing for UFC contracts on Dana White’s Contender Series, the promotion has signed an undefeated fighter with an incredible grappling pedigree.
The UFC will return to the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas for this Saturday’s card, but the rest of the promotion’s 2025 calendar is loaded with international events and includes stops in China, France, and Australia, among plenty of other countries.
It was recently confirmed that the UFC will return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for a UFC Fight Night event on October 11, and the card will feature the debut of one of the country’s most promising MMA prospects.
Beatriz Mezquita Signs With UFC For Rio Debut
First reported by Léo Guimaraes, decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Beatriz Mesquita has officially signed with the UFC and will debut at UFC Rio against Irina Alekseeva.
It didn’t take long for Mesquita to confirm the news via Instagram, where she posted a video of herself signing a UFC contract and informed fans that she’ll enter the Octagon for the first time at Farmasi Arena on October 11.
BJJ Star Began Her MMA Career Last Year
A member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame and a 10-time world champion, Mesquita made her MMA debut in June of last year and only needed half a round to submit Jorgina Ramos during the undercard of the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen boxing match.
The 34-year-old joined the LFA last October and collected two more wins via rear naked choke before earning a disqualification victory over Hope Chase due to an illegal kick in March. In her last outing at LFA 211, Mesquita finished the formerly-undefeated Sierra Dinwoodie with strikes to claim the promotion’s vacant women’s bantamweight belt.
The Brazilian’s promotional debut in Rio will see Mesquita try and hand Alekseeva a third-straight loss after “Russian Ronda” secured a first-round armbar in her first Octagon outing in 2023. The women’s bantamweight tilt joins a UFC Rio card that currently only features a handful of fights.
UFC Rio Confirmed Fights
• Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
• Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
• Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
• Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita
