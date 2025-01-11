UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
The UFC makes its long-awaited return tonight (January 11) with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top strawweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
The main event will see #6-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern try to avenge the first loss of her MMA career when she meets #8-ranked Amanda Ribas.
Dern returned to the win column last August when she defeated Lupita Godinez to snap a two-fight skid, while Ribas is returning to the strawweight division after coming up short against two-time titleholder Rose Namajunas in a women’s flyweight main event in March.
The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between longtime UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.
“Argentine Dagger” enters the night looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, and Harris will also try to get back on track after he scored back-to-back wins in 2023 but was knocked out by Khaos Williams in his only outing of 2024.
The main card also features a pair of middleweight bouts with Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov set to square off before hard-hitters Abdul Razak Alhassan and César Almeida meet in matchup that could end in a vicious knockout.
Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez and Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes round out the main card, and the undefeated Bashi is one of several fighters competing at the event that will be making the walk to the UFC Octagon for the very first time.
Johnson and Ihor Potieria both missed weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. Their matchups with Bunes and Marco Tulio will proceed as scheduled, and both men will forfeit a portion of their fight purse to their opponents.
The prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (January 11), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
• Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
• Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
• Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
• Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
• Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
• Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
• Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova
• Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
