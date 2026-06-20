UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 Full Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 119 goes down today at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 119 Full Fight Card Odds

Manel Kape (-155) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+130)

Ion Cutelaba (+260) vs. Navajo Stirling (-325)

Hyder Amil (+164) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-198)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (+260) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (-325)

Vinicius Oliveira (-298) vs. Andre Fili (+240)

Andre Lima (-625) vs. Kevin Borjas (+455)

Bia Mesquita (-575) vs. Melissa Mullins (+425)

Allan Nascimento (-166) vs. Mitch Raposo (+140)

Gaston Bolanos (+310) vs. Michael Aswell (-395)

Karol Rosa (-115) vs. Luana Santos (-105)

Leon Shahbaztan (+280) vs. Levan Chokheli (-355)

Shane Collins (-218) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+180)

UFC Vegas 119 Moneyline Bets

Manel Kape to Defeat Kyoji Horiguchi (-155)

Manel Kape (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s been almost ten years since these men first met in RIZIN and Horiguchi got his hand raised via third-round submission. More adept now at keeping himself off the ground and riding the momentum of three-straight finishes, I like Kape to avenge that previous loss and potentially secure a flyweight title shot.

Allan Nascimento to Defeat Mitch Raposo (-166)

This fight will favor Nascimento any time the two men hit the canvas, and I think the Brazilian will likely snatch up a submission here or manage to maintain enough control time to earn a decision.

UFC Vegas 119 Prop Bets

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Goes Under 4.5 Rounds (-105)

Kyoji Horiguchi (red gloves) fights Ali Bagautinov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Kape comes into this fight following three-straight knockouts, and “Starboy” got a first-hand lesson in Horiguchi’s submission game when the two men first met in 2017. With five rounds to work with, I expect that one of these men will find a finish and keep things out of the hands of the judges.

Murtazali Magomedov to Defeat Melsik Baghadsaryan via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-110)

Magomedov is heavily-favored to get the job done in his UFC debut here, and he’s facing an opponent that’s already been finished in both of his UFC losses.

Vinicius Oliveira to Defeat Andre Fili via KO/TKO/DQ (+140)

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In need of a bounce-back win after being submitted by Mario Bautista, I think Oliveira will be able to find a big shot to put out longtime UFC veteran Fili and put himself right back in the mix for another main event opportunity.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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