UFC Fight Night: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 121 goes down tonight (September 26) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Raul Rosas Jr. (-148) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+124)

Norma Dumont (+130) vs. Ailín Pérez (-155)

Sedriques Dumas (+195) vs. Luis Hernandez (-238)

Ilambek Akylbek (+240) vs. Mahammadli Osmanli (-298)

Valesca Machado (-205) vs. Melissa Amaya (+170)

Rinya Nakamura (-380) vs. Brady Hiestand (+300)

Rodolfo Vieira (-185) vs. Robert Bryczek (+145)

Rodolfo Bellato (-185) vs. Christian Edwards (+154)

Elves Brener (+102) vs. Josiah Harrell (-122)

Montel Jackson (-225) vs. Ricky Simón (+185)

John Castañeda (-395) vs. Alatengheili (+310)

Yazmin Jauregui (-1050) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+675)

UFC Vegas 121 Underdog Bets

Norma Dumont to Defeat Ailín Pérez (+130)

Irene Aldana (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dumont has a point to prove following a lackluster effort in her last outing, and the Brazilian should represent a step up in competition compared to the women Pérez has beaten on her current six-fight win streak.

Robert Bryczek to Defeat Rodolfo Vieira (+145)

Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) reacts before the fight against Brad Tavares (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Provided that he can avoid being taken down immediately, Bryczek's power could cause serios problems for an aging version of Vieira while the two men exchange on the feet.

Raoni Barcelos to Defeat Raul Rosas Jr. (+124)

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw Barcelos temporarily derail Payton Talbott's considerable hype when the two men met at UFC 311, and even at 39 years old the veteran might have enough left in the tank to frustrate Rosas and extend what's turned into an impressive win streak for the Brazilian.

UFC Vegas 121 Prop Bets

Rinya Nakamura to Defeat Brady Hiestand via Decision (+185)

Rinya Nakamura (red gloves) fights Muin Gafurov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nakamura scored a big finish his last time out, but prior to that he went the distance in three-straight fights and is facing what should be a very game opponent here in Hiestand.

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-115)

Rodolfo Bellato (blue gloves) before the fight against Luke Fernandez (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a matchup between two fighters with knockout power that also aren't exactly all that sound defensively, so I expect things will come to an end within the first 10 minutes of the bout.

Mehemmedeli Osmanli to Defeat Ilimbek Akylbek via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (+110)

Nearly all of Osmanli's career wins have come via finish, and "The Ineffable" will be eager to try and cap off a stellar The Ultimate Fighter run with yet another highlight against Akylbek.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.





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