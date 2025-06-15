UFC fighter accused of faking KO before trying to grapple referee
This UFC featured prelim ended in the weirdest way possible, and fans are crying foul.
UFC Atlanta, headlined by the welterweight return of former champion Kamaru Usman, taking on Joaquin Buckley, kicked off to a good start, with Cameron Wellmaker scoring an amazing knockout over Kris Moutinho on the prelims.
However, the featured prelim between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato couldn't have ended in a more confusing fashion.
Paul Craig 'knocks out' Rodolfo Bellato with an illegal upkick on the UFC Atlanta prelims and fans don't believe it
Following a tepid first round, Bellato had Craig on his back, and while defending ground and pound, the Scotsman threw an illegal upkick that landed on Bellato's jaw.
Bellato protested to the referee as he fell back, before dropping limp on his back to the canvas as though he was knocked unconscious. A few seconds later, he jolted to life, scooted to the fence, and began grappling the referee who came to check on him.
Wide-eyed, Bellato convened with the referee and ringside physicians, before the fight was ruled a no contest by way of illegal upkick. It's a gutting ending considering their fight was rescheduled from UFC Vegas 107 earlier this year.
Fight fans aren't convinced with Bellato's performance.
"Give that man an Oscar," one X user wrote.
"He faked that whole thing fire him immediately and never re-sign him that was disgusting," another wrote. "He even tried to fake wrestle the ref to make it look real."
"Out cold?" One user commented. "Bro had an Oscar worthy performance."
"Rodolfo Bellato faked a brutal KO just to try and get a cheap win over Paul Craig," Another said. "What a complete embarrassment! The UFC needs to cut him immediately."
What do you think, real or fake?
