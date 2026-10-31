UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 123 goes down today (October 31) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Renato Moicano (-120) vs. Tom Nolan (+100)

Randy Brown (+215) vs. Jacobe Smith (-265)

Ode Osbourne (+100) vs. Cody Durden (-120)

Yana Santos (+260) vs. Luana Santos (-325)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-285) vs. Farman Hasanov (+230)

Francis Marshall (-205) vs. Dakota Hope (+170)

Rodrigo Sezinando (-185) vs. Theodor Berggren (+154)

Julian Erosa (+124) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (-148)

Zach Reese (-425) vs. Mickey Gall (+330)

Nick Klein (+260) vs. Joseph Kropschot (-325)

Talita Alencar (+225) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-278)

Lucia Szabova (-650) vs. Tainara Lisboa (+470)

UFC Vegas 123 Moneyline Bets

Renato Moicano to Defeat Tom Nolan (-120)

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan has all the momentum coming into this fight, but we also just saw Moicano halt the rise up another lightweight up-and-comer his last time out when he submitted Chris Duncan.

Cody Durden to Defeat Ode Osbourne (-120)

Cody Durden (red gloves) fights Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Osbourne obviously has the power advantage here and could end things with a clean shot on the feet, but he’s also struggled to stay off his back and is facing a strong wrestler in Durden.

Yana Santos to Defeat Luana Santos (+260)

Yana Santos (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Macy Chiasson (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I do think Luana should be favored here with Yana coming in after a layoff of just over a year, I could absolutely see the Russian outworking Luana in order to get her hand raised after three rounds.

UFC Vegas 123 Prop Bets

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren Goes Under 1.5 Rounds (+114)

Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) fights Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men come into this matchup following stoppage-losses to Daniil Donchenko, and they’re both also more than capable of endings fights via knockout themselves.

Joe Kropschot to Defeat Nick Klein via Submission (+120)

Klein will probably be confident enough in his own grappling to hit the mat with Kropschot, who is coming off back-to-back wins over formerly-undefeated fighters and has secured six out of his nine career victories via submission.

Julian Erosa to Defeat Jeong Yeong Lee via Submission (+300)

Julian Erosa (red gloves) fights Christian Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Erosa will obviously be looking to go out with a bang after confirming ahead of UFC Vegas 123 that this will be his retirement fight, and “Juicy J” has already managed to upset several fighters with submissions during his UFC run.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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