Undefeated UFC Heavyweight Gets Second Suspension in a Row After Promising Debut
Promising UFC heavyweight Hamdy Abdelwahab has been handed his second suspension in a row, after testing positive for exogenous testosterone.
For those unaware, Abdelwahab (3-0) burst onto the UFC scene at UFC 277 in July 2022, where he faced Don'Tale Mayes on short notice. Abdelwahab battered Mayes in the opening rounds with powerful boxing and a strong wrestling base. He faded as the fight went on, and eventually won by split decision (later overturned). Fans overlooked Abdelwahab gassing as a symptom of stepping in on short notice, and thought he was a welcome addition to the waning heavyweight roster.
This wouldn't be the case for long, however, as Abdelwahab was slapped with a two-year suspension, which was set to end on July 30, if not for his new six-month suspension. It was originally three months, but was doubled due to his first violation. The UFC details Abdelwahab's suspension in a statement on their website:
"Upon CSAD notifying Abdelwahab of the first adverse finding, he submitted a receipt of purchase, along with a bottle of a dietary supplement he procured at a major, big box retailer in the United States and abroad. ... While there were no prohibited substances listed on the label of the product, the supplement was not 3rd party tested and certified as banned substance free by one of the UFC ADP’s approved certifiers. All UFC athletes regularly receive education that 3rd party tested and certified supplements are the ONLY supplements they should consume."
Abdelwahab has not yet released a statement on the matter.
