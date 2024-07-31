MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every fight at this weekend's UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi card.

Drew Beaupre

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC heads to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.

UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Brian Kelleher (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

I’m glad the UFC managed to rebook this fight after the pair were scheduled to meet in Nashville last year, and the winner will more than likely challenge for the bantamweight title after Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishili meet at Noche UFC. Nurmagomedov looks to have all the skills necessary to be a champion in this division and is certainly capable of winning this fight, but Sandhagen is a significant step up from the competition he’s beaten so far.

(Pick: Sandhagen)

Shara Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michal Oleksiejczuk (blue gloves) fights Michel Pereira (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Certainly a more interesting matchup than the original co-main event between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, this is still a tough booking for Oleksiejczuk after being finished in back-to-back fights. Magomedov’s kicking could allow him to keep the fight at his preferred distance, but “Hussar” will be continually walking forward to land his own shots and likely won’t have to worry about being submitted in this matchup.

(Pick: Oleksiejczuk)

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This fight could easily have been slotted in as the headliner for its own UFC Fight Night, although Vera admittedly may need to remind some fans he’s still a top bantamweight following his lackluster title bid against Sean O’Malley at UFC 299. Figueiredo has looked good since moving up from flyweight, but he’s going to have a tough time closing the distance against a larger opponent that also boasts a strong kicking game.

(Pick: Vera)

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tony Ferguson (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ferguson met Nate Diaz in an unplanned welterweight matchup in the main event of UFC 279, but this is the first time he’s actually been booked for a fight at 170 lbs. since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2011. I’d love to see that change spark something in “El Cucuy” that helps him finally end his lengthy losing streak, but even though he’s on a three-fight skid of his own I have to side with Chiesa here.

(Pick: Chiesa)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Lupita Godinez (top) fights against Ariane Carnelossi during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is an important fight for the strawweight division, and Dern is in danger of seeing her title aspirations potentially slip away if she drops her third fight in a row. The outcome of this matchup really depends on how effectively Dern is able to get things to the ground, and although I could easily see things ending in a tight split decision I’ll pick her to get back into the win column.

(Pick: Dern)

Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Marc Diakiese (red gloves) fights Joel Alvarez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports / Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Easily one of the best matchups on this card, both men will be looking to build some momentum after Brener suffered his first UFC loss at UFC 301 and Alvarez returned from a fairly long layoff to submit Marc Diakiese in his last outing. It would be a shock to see this fight go the distance, and Alvarez’s size advantage just might be the deciding factor that helps the Spaniard score yet another finish.

(Pick: Alvarez)

UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen Compares Umar Nurmagomedov to O’Malley & Dvalishvili

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alonzo Menifield (red gloves) fights Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Murzakanov has very little to gain here considering Menifield sits one spot below him in the light heavyweight rankings, but “Atomic” does have a significant amount of UFC experience and should provide a decent test to see how high “The Professional” will be able to climb in the division.

(Pick: Murzakanov)

Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil; Kaue Fernandes (red gloves) fights Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these men are coming off disappointing results in their respective UFC debuts, and even though Fernandes has fewer pro fights than Yahya the Brazilian proved himself against solid competition during his time in Shooto Brasil and LFA and should pick up his first UFC victory here.

(Pick: Fernandes)

Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Martin Buday (red gloves) fights Shamil Gaziev (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The surprising move to book Gaziev in a UFC Fight Night main event after just one fight in the promotion saw the 34-year-old suffer his first pro loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but this seems like a clear chance for him to get back on track after Mayes has gone 2-2 over his last four fights.

(Pick: Gaziev)

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Damir Ismagulov (red gloves) fights Guram Kutateladze (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kutateladze thankfully gets to stay on this card following the withdrawal of Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, and although he’ll be facing an extremely dangerous opponent in former Cage Warriors Champion Vucenic I’ll pick “Georgian King” to snap his current two-fight skid and hopefully kick off a more active fighting schedule.

(Pick: Kutateladze)

Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Jaqueline Amorim (red gloves) fights Sam Hughes (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Both Dudakova’s UFC victories have asterisks due to her missing weight against Jinh Yu Frey after she won her promotional debut via 34-second injury, but she should add another win to her unbeaten record when she takes on Hughes in Abu Dhabi.

(Pick: Dudakova)

Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights Fares Ziam (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports / Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The loser of this fight will more than likely see their UFC run come to an end, and after facing some difficult matchups in his previous trips to the Octagon this seems like a bit of a step down for Herbert and a big chance for him to hand Bedoya a third-straight loss.

(Pick: Herbert)

Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cody Brundage (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports / David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

One a three-fight losing streak and 1-4 since joining the UFC, Tiuliulin has his back against the wall here against an opponent in Dumas that does have dangerous finishing skills even if his own UFC run hasn’t been too noteworthy so far.

(Pick: Dumas)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

UFC Lawsuit Update: Judge Rejects $335M Antitrust Settlement in Landmark Decision

Read More UFC & MMA News

UFC Star Dustin Poirier Undecided on Retirement: ‘Who Is There for Me to Fight?'

Noche UFC: Brian Ortega Details Sneak Peek of Sphere - ‘I’ll for Sure Be Distracted'

UFC News: October Fight Night Card Adds Heavyweight KO Artist & Top-Ranked Flyweights

UFC News: Muhammad Mokaev Clears Air on PFL Rumors, Hopes Dana White Re-Signs Him

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News