UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
The UFC heads to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.
UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Main Card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
I’m glad the UFC managed to rebook this fight after the pair were scheduled to meet in Nashville last year, and the winner will more than likely challenge for the bantamweight title after Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishili meet at Noche UFC. Nurmagomedov looks to have all the skills necessary to be a champion in this division and is certainly capable of winning this fight, but Sandhagen is a significant step up from the competition he’s beaten so far.
(Pick: Sandhagen)
Shara Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Certainly a more interesting matchup than the original co-main event between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, this is still a tough booking for Oleksiejczuk after being finished in back-to-back fights. Magomedov’s kicking could allow him to keep the fight at his preferred distance, but “Hussar” will be continually walking forward to land his own shots and likely won’t have to worry about being submitted in this matchup.
(Pick: Oleksiejczuk)
Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
This fight could easily have been slotted in as the headliner for its own UFC Fight Night, although Vera admittedly may need to remind some fans he’s still a top bantamweight following his lackluster title bid against Sean O’Malley at UFC 299. Figueiredo has looked good since moving up from flyweight, but he’s going to have a tough time closing the distance against a larger opponent that also boasts a strong kicking game.
(Pick: Vera)
Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
Ferguson met Nate Diaz in an unplanned welterweight matchup in the main event of UFC 279, but this is the first time he’s actually been booked for a fight at 170 lbs. since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2011. I’d love to see that change spark something in “El Cucuy” that helps him finally end his lengthy losing streak, but even though he’s on a three-fight skid of his own I have to side with Chiesa here.
(Pick: Chiesa)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez
This is an important fight for the strawweight division, and Dern is in danger of seeing her title aspirations potentially slip away if she drops her third fight in a row. The outcome of this matchup really depends on how effectively Dern is able to get things to the ground, and although I could easily see things ending in a tight split decision I’ll pick her to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Dern)
Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
Easily one of the best matchups on this card, both men will be looking to build some momentum after Brener suffered his first UFC loss at UFC 301 and Alvarez returned from a fairly long layoff to submit Marc Diakiese in his last outing. It would be a shock to see this fight go the distance, and Alvarez’s size advantage just might be the deciding factor that helps the Spaniard score yet another finish.
(Pick: Alvarez)
UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen Compares Umar Nurmagomedov to O’Malley & Dvalishvili
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card
Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Murzakanov has very little to gain here considering Menifield sits one spot below him in the light heavyweight rankings, but “Atomic” does have a significant amount of UFC experience and should provide a decent test to see how high “The Professional” will be able to climb in the division.
(Pick: Murzakanov)
Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes
Both of these men are coming off disappointing results in their respective UFC debuts, and even though Fernandes has fewer pro fights than Yahya the Brazilian proved himself against solid competition during his time in Shooto Brasil and LFA and should pick up his first UFC victory here.
(Pick: Fernandes)
Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes
The surprising move to book Gaziev in a UFC Fight Night main event after just one fight in the promotion saw the 34-year-old suffer his first pro loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but this seems like a clear chance for him to get back on track after Mayes has gone 2-2 over his last four fights.
(Pick: Gaziev)
Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
Kutateladze thankfully gets to stay on this card following the withdrawal of Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, and although he’ll be facing an extremely dangerous opponent in former Cage Warriors Champion Vucenic I’ll pick “Georgian King” to snap his current two-fight skid and hopefully kick off a more active fighting schedule.
(Pick: Kutateladze)
Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
Both Dudakova’s UFC victories have asterisks due to her missing weight against Jinh Yu Frey after she won her promotional debut via 34-second injury, but she should add another win to her unbeaten record when she takes on Hughes in Abu Dhabi.
(Pick: Dudakova)
Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
The loser of this fight will more than likely see their UFC run come to an end, and after facing some difficult matchups in his previous trips to the Octagon this seems like a bit of a step down for Herbert and a big chance for him to hand Bedoya a third-straight loss.
(Pick: Herbert)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
One a three-fight losing streak and 1-4 since joining the UFC, Tiuliulin has his back against the wall here against an opponent in Dumas that does have dangerous finishing skills even if his own UFC run hasn’t been too noteworthy so far.
(Pick: Dumas)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
UFC Lawsuit Update: Judge Rejects $335M Antitrust Settlement in Landmark Decision
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Star Dustin Poirier Undecided on Retirement: ‘Who Is There for Me to Fight?'
• Noche UFC: Brian Ortega Details Sneak Peek of Sphere - ‘I’ll for Sure Be Distracted'
• UFC News: October Fight Night Card Adds Heavyweight KO Artist & Top-Ranked Flyweights
• UFC News: Muhammad Mokaev Clears Air on PFL Rumors, Hopes Dana White Re-Signs Him
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.