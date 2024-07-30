UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk
Following a trip to Manchester, England for UFC 304, the UFC heads to Abu Dhabi this week for a UFC Fight Night event that goes down at the Etihad Arena on Saturday (August 3).
The Main Event
The main event will see Cory Sandhagen square off with the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov in a potential title eliminator bout for the UFC bantamweight division.
The pair were originally scheduled to headline UFC Nashville last year before Nurmagomedov withdrew due to injury, and after each man picked up another victory in the interim period they'll now meet to try and secure a showdown with the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s original co-main event was a welterweight matchup between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, but after “travel issues” scrapped that fight the UFC quickly put together a middleweight tilt featuring Shara Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk.
Coming off just the second back-to-back losses of his career, Oleksiejczuk will try to hand Magomedov his first loss after “Bullet” extended his unbeaten record by knocking out Antonio Trócoli in his second UFC appearance in June.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
The most-recent challenger for the UFC bantamweight title takes on the promotion’s former flyweight champion. Figueiredo has quickly vaulted into the bantamweight title picture thanks to victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt, but he’ll face a stiff test in Abu Dhabi when Vera tries to distance himself from a lackluster decision-loss to bantamweight king O’Malley at UFC 299.
Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
There’s a reason that this lightweight matchup was booked as the main card opener for UFC Abu Dhabi. All 20 of Alvarez’s pro victories have come via finish, and after returning to the win column against Marc Diakiese last year the Spaniard will try to build some momentum when he squares off with another dangerous finisher in Brener.
Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
Originally slated to meet Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, Kutateladze will now welcome former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion Jordan Vucenic to the UFC. “The Epidemic” successfully debuted at lightweight when he scored a first-round submission against Adrian Kępa at Cage Warriors 174, and now Vucenic will attempt to hand Kutateladze a third-straight loss with what would be his second victory in just two weeks.
Fighters to Watch
Tony Ferguson
Much has already been written and said about Ferguson’s lengthy losing streak, and he’s set for another difficult matchup when he takes on Michael Chiesa. A move up to welterweight may provide “El Cucuy” with the spark he needs at this late stage of his career, but if he can’t turn back the clock the former interim titleholder could leave Abu Dhabi on an eight-fight losing streak.
Azamat Murzakanov
Now ranked at #14 in the UFC light heavyweight division, Murzakanov is set to defend his spot against #15-ranked Alonzo Menifield. “The Professional” had two higher-profile matchups with Volkan Oezdemir and Khalil Rountree Jr. fall through last year, and if he can extend his unbeaten record against Menifield the 35-year-old should get a chance to resume his climb up the rankings with his next outing.
Mackenzie Dern
Currently on the first two-fight skid of her career, Dern is 2-4 across her last six bouts but still holds a #7 rankings in the UFC strawweight division. #10-ranked Godinez will be eager to take that spot after a four-fight win streak was halted by Virna Jandiroba, and this feels like a must-win fight for Dern if she wants to keep herself in the strawweight title conversation going forward.
UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 3:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
• Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs.Michał Oleksiejczuk
• Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
• Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
• Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez
• Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
UFC Abu Dhabi Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
• Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes
• Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes
• Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
• Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
• Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
• Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
