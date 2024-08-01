UFC News: Marlon Vera Reacts to Opponent Training With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Marlon Vera has his reservations about Deiveson Figueiredo training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for their August 3 fight at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Footage of Figueiredo training at Nurmagomedov's gym in Abu Dhabi has sparked rumors, especially considering Belal Muhammad's success at UFC 304 after training with the former lightweight champion.
Vera has suffered tremendously with wrestling in some of his losses, leading many to think Figueiredo will try to bring that threat to their fight.
Marlon Vera: You Can't Learn Wrestling in 1 Week
Vera doesn't think he has anything to worry about, bidding Figueiredo "good luck" during his July 31 interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn.
"I don't think you will learn wrestling in one week," Vera said. "Khabib probably has this stigma that he can be a coach and everything. But, good luck with that. I'm prepared, I brought really good training partners --- excellent wrestlers and grapplers in my gym. ... If you wanna wrestle we can wrestle."
Vera and Figueiredo sit - controversially - underneath the co-main event between Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk this weekend at UFC Abu Dhabi. View the full card below (subject to change):
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez
- Tony Ferguson vs. MIchael Chiesa
- Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
