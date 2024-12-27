UFC Fight of the Year Contender Books Next Opponent
Esteban Ribovics is getting a step-up in competition after a rather stellar 2024 in the books.
'2 More Fights' - Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Announces Return to UFC
Ribovic's Next Fight
Fresh off a knockout of Terrance McKinney and one of the best fights of the year at the Sphere against Daniel Zellhuber, Ribovics continues to work his way through the lightweight ladder, the promotional newcomer drawing a veteran with three times his UFC experience in his next fight.
On Friday, Marcel Dorff reported Ribovics would be taking on Nasrat Haqparast at a UFC Fight Night event on March 1 in Las Vegas. Haqparast, a fighter with a record of 17-5, is riding an impressive four-fight win streak, his last victory coming over Jared Gordon this past June.
Haqparast debuted in the UFC in 2017, going 9-4 since, his only losses in the last 5 years to the likes of #6 contender Dan Hooker, King Green and Drew Dober.
28-year-old Ribovics has only lost once across 15 fights. He fell short to Loik Radzhabov at UFC 285 but bounced back with three wins in a row, arguably none more exciting than the distance he went at Noche UFC (UFC 306), which saw the Argentinian return from the jaws of defeat to a near-finish of Daniel Zellhuber, all in the final round.
A win here would do either fighter massive favors as they compete to get a shot at the UFC lightweight rankings.
More MMA Knockout News
- Drake and Adin Ross Reveal Their Favorite UFC Fighters
- Watch: World’s Strongest Man Takes on the World’s Best Grappler
- Coach: Islam Makhachev Could Be UFC Triple-Champ, ‘It’s Whether He Wants To'
- 'I Couldn't Move' - UFC Veteran Describes Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.