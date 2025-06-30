UFC fighter accidentally leaks massive potential UFC 319 co-main fight
UFC 319 could be co-headlined by an all-star lightweight title eliminator.
The Chicago-based PPV features the highly anticipated middleweight title clash between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis, and fearsome challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
As of now, UFC 319 is incomplete with ten fights announced or reported, but the champ might have just leaked the co-main event.
Dricus Du Plessis appears to leak UFC 319 co-main event
Featuring in a video by Ahmed Amwell on June 30, 'Stillknocks' appears to name-drop Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje as the co-main event to his UFC 319 fight.
"It's gonna be a big card," Du Plessis casually remarked. "The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje."
Of course, take the champ's words with a grain of salt, nothing is confirmed unless the UFC says so.
With this news, UFC 319 could be up to eleven fights so far:
- (c) Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje; light
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Venom Page; middle
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira
If true, this would confirm that the UFC has some unexpected plans for Ilia Topuria.
'El Matador' is looking to challenge Islam Makhachev, but needs to consider lightweight contenders vying for a shot. Gaethje and Pimblett were two of three names being thrown around, but Arman Tsarukyan was snubbed a shot by Dana White following UFC 317.
