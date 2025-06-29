'Weight lifted' ... Payton Talbott reacts to essential UFC 317 victory
UFC 317 was a monumental event both for the promotion and its top stars.
Headlined by the highest-profile fight of the year between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, the Vegas PPV wasted no slots, stuffing the undercard with some of their most promising talent.
Not only did Jacobe Smith retain his undefeated record on the early prelims, but bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott notched an incredible victory against a game opponent on the main card.
Alexandre Pantoja demands respect from controversial UFC rankings
Nevada's Talbott entered the UFC with a lot of hype, on the back of a barn-burning performance on Dana White's Contender Series. His momentum reached fever pitch with back-to-back victories in the Octagon, capped off by a nineteen-second knockout on Alex Pereira's UFC 303 undercard.
Perhaps pushed too hard, Talbott was then booked against perennial contender Raoni Barcelos, who proceeded to big brother the young buck to a three-round decision victory. Talbott's next booking at UFC 317, Felipe Lima, was about as tough a comeback fight that you could ask for.
However, Talbott pulled out all the stops, bullying Lima to secure a unanimous decision victory. In the process, he snapped Lima's fourteen-fight winning streak.
Payton Talbott reflects on UFC 317 victory, 'Most like a fighter I've ever felt'
Reflecting on his win at the UFC 317 post-fight presser, Talbott admitted a weight had been lifted.
"Big weight lifted off my shoulders," Talbott said. "Feels good to know that I can improve during a fight... And just stick to the cause. It felt like I showed up as my best self tonight.
". . . This is probably the biggest win. It makes me feel the most like a fighter that I've ever felt. . . . I love the push and pull, and peeling people's layers. All of it."
With any luck, Talbott will get a crack at the bantamweight rankings in his next outing.
More MMA Knockout News
- Conor McGregor sends message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 win
- Nasty Paddy Pimblett vows to 'disfigure' Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 face-off
- Unhappy Dana White says UFC 317 went off-script with Topuria-Pimblett face-off
- Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.