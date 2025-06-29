Alexandre Pantoja demands respect from controversial UFC rankings
Alexandre Pantoja had issued a fiery statement regarding his pound-for-pound ranking after defending his title for a fourth time at UFC 317.
'The Cannibal' has a tough act to follow, becoming the second-greatest flyweight UFC fighter of all time, behind Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' racked up an incredible eleven title defenses, making him one of the undeniable UFC GOATS.
However, this doesn't change the current state of the UFC rankings, where, despite his accolades, Pantoja remains outside the top five pound-for-pound fighters.
Alexandre Pantoja demands new pound-for-pound ranking after dominant UFC 317 victory
Pantoja didn't just defend his title at UFC 317, he became the first flyweight fighter aged 35 or older to win a title fight in the lighter men's division. Kai Kara-France had nothing for the champion, being outstruck on the feet and soundly outgrappled on the ground.
Eventually, the Brazilian scrapper found a home for the rear-naked choke and sealed the deal. Reacting to his win at the UFC 317 post-event press conference, Pantoja demanded respect from the UFC's ranking panel.
"I'm just behind Islam Makhachev," Pantoja revealed his stance. "My ranking doesn't make sense. Five title fights, eight-fight win streak, numbers don't lie. The only guy I accept is Islam Makhachev because he has numbers.
"You put Jack Della Maddalena above me? You think I need to beat Jack Della to get his position? It's time to respect flyweights."
Right now, Pantoja is ranked No. 9, making him the lowest-ranked champion in the organization.
Pantoja fans will have to wait and see whether he gets his wishes when the rankings panel is adjusted next Tuesday. With any hope, Pantoja will springboard to the top-five, if not the top-three.
