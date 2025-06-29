Dana White scolds former 'BMF' champion about UFC retirement talks: 'Pretty wacky'
Former UFC "BMF" Champion Justin Gaethje has had some critical concerns about his fighting future. Gaethje recently teased a possible retirement, and now his message has resurfaced with UFC CEO Dana White.
White met with the media following an emphatic UFC 317 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night's headliner saw a star arguably shine brightest in newly-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria knocking out former champion Charles Oliveira in a now-viral finish.
Dana White Calls Out Justin Gaethje
Topuria (17-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) is disinterested in fighting Gaethje (26-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC). White seems to be headed in the same direction.
"Listen, if you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that, you should probably retire," White told reporters. “We love Justin Gaethje and Gaethje did step up [for UFC 300] and he’s been an exciting and fun fighter to have here in the UFC, but to say unless you give me a title shot otherwise I’m retiring, that’s pretty wacky.”
Gaethje previously grew frustrated with the promotion after earning a bounce-back win earlier this spring. "The Highlight" says he has done enough to earn another crack at a title fight, threatening to walk away if the promotion doesn't oblige.
"I’m not gonna fight for fun anymore,” Gaethje told The Makeshift Project Podcast.
Gaethje says his resume is enough to make the case for a title fight once again.
Justin Gaethje Tears Into UFC Over Mistreatment
"They owe me a championship fight," Gaethje said. "I’m 3-1 [in my] the last four. They came to my house, begged me to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300. In what I consider an exhibition fight — I don’t mean that the loss is not on my record, I mean it had nothing to do with the rankings, you know?”
