MMA Knockout

Dana White scolds former 'BMF' champion about UFC retirement talks: 'Pretty wacky'

The UFC CEO got on his soapbox about one former BMF and interim champion's possible retirement plans

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former UFC "BMF" Champion Justin Gaethje has had some critical concerns about his fighting future. Gaethje recently teased a possible retirement, and now his message has resurfaced with UFC CEO Dana White.

White met with the media following an emphatic UFC 317 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night's headliner saw a star arguably shine brightest in newly-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria knocking out former champion Charles Oliveira in a now-viral finish.

Dana White Calls Out Justin Gaethje

Dana White responds to Justin Gaethj
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Topuria (17-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) is disinterested in fighting Gaethje (26-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC). White seems to be headed in the same direction.

"Listen, if you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that, you should probably retire," White told reporters. “We love Justin Gaethje and Gaethje did step up [for UFC 300] and he’s been an exciting and fun fighter to have here in the UFC, but to say unless you give me a title shot otherwise I’m retiring, that’s pretty wacky.”

Gaethje previously grew frustrated with the promotion after earning a bounce-back win earlier this spring. "The Highlight" says he has done enough to earn another crack at a title fight, threatening to walk away if the promotion doesn't oblige.

"I’m not gonna fight for fun anymore,” Gaethje told The Makeshift Project Podcast.

Gaethje says his resume is enough to make the case for a title fight once again.

Justin Gaethje Tears Into UFC Over Mistreatment

Justin Gaethje is displeased with the UF
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) is helped to the corner of the cage while fighting Max Holloway (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"They owe me a championship fight," Gaethje said. "I’m 3-1 [in my] the last four. They came to my house, begged me to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300. In what I consider an exhibition fight — I don’t mean that the loss is not on my record, I mean it had nothing to do with the rankings, you know?”

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News