UFC fighter left disfigured after record-breaking prelim fight
Steven Nguyen fought to a concussive effect at UFC Abu Dhabi, setting a record in his barn-burner prelim match against Mohammad Yahya.
A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Nguyen was known for his punching power, but the two featherweights would set a new UFC record in their otherwise underrated prelim battle.
Nguyen and Yahya traded bombs, but it was Yahya on the receiving end of all the damage. Nguyen sat Yahya down six times, breaking the UFC record of five for the most knockdowns in a fight.
Steven Nguyen sets UFC knockdown record in UFC Abu Dhabi firefight
Somehow, Yahya survived all six, losing the fight by stoppage in the corner before round three due to a swollen eye. He miraculously scored a knockdown of his own in the second round, but his fairytale ending was cut short by referee Jason Herzog.
While entertaining, it raises the question of the corner's responsibility in the fight.
Yahya barely stumbled to his corner after round one, where his cornermen dragged him to the stool. Second, third, fourth, and fifth impacts after an initial concussion are no joke, and a corner stoppage should have been considered.
Thankfully, the swollen eye was reason enough for Herzog to stop the fight without disappointing bloodthirsty fight fans. With any luck, Yahya will receive a fight of the night bonus for the performance, but it's more likely that Nguyen gets a performance bonus instead.
