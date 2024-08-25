Sean O'Malley Rips Merab Dvalishvili, Discredits 'Black Belt Grappler' Trait
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley said he is unimpressed by Merab Dvalishvili's grappling pedigree.
In an interview with Helen Yee posted Saturday ahead of UFC 306 on Sept. 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas., O'Malley broke down his preparation for Dvalishvili and how he predicts the fight will play out.
Dvalishvili, a winner of 10 in a row, is a Sambo champion and a black belt in Judo. Although his background may seem impressive on a surface-type level, O'Malley said it won't impact him when they step in the Octagon as the event's headliner.
Sean O'Malley Predicts a KO Win
"I wouldn't consider Merab a black belt grappler, to be honest," O'Malley said. "Standing and striking with me – I mean, it might be a better way to victory than it would be trying to, you know, rush in, wrestle and grab my leg. Regardless, he's getting knocked out, whether he wants to strike, grapple, wrestle. Whatever he chooses to do, he's getting knocked out."
Dvalishvili getting knocked out may be easier said than done, as he has never been KO'ed in the UFC, nor his MMA career thus far.
The MMA community was up in arms early last week after Dvalishvili posted a picture to social media showcasing a cut over his eye, which UFC CEO Dana White was not fond of.
At press time, the main event is still proceeding as scheduled at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. It will feature 10 fights, with the vast majority of the card showcasing some of the sport's upcoming Mexican talent.
It will be a one-of-one event as the UFC plans to never replicate another event at the venue again, barring any gradual changes, making it one of the toughest tickets in sports.
The fight marks O'Malley's second successful title defense, as he exacted revenge against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.
